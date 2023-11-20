Mohammed Shami shares pic with PM Modi after World Cup loss to Australia

After India lost to Australia in the World Cup final, Mohammed Shami tweeted a picture taken inside the dressing room with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alongside, he expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and assured them that the team would ‘bounce back’ stronger. PM Modi and Mohammed Shami inside the dressing room. (X/@MdShami11)

“Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!” wrote Shami while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi comforting Shami inside the dressing room.

Take a look at the post shared by Shami on X here:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since been viewed over 2.6 lakh times, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has collected a plethora of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this picture of PM Modi and Shami here:

“The hallmark of a ‘true leader’. Great gesture by the PM,” posted an individual.

Another added, “A true leader who always stands & encourages his men in every situation.”

“Proud of you Shami bhai [brother]! We stand with team India,” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “You played well and made us proud Shami bhai [brother].”

“You were brilliant throughout. Literally joined the team after 4 matches and still did wonders. We’re proud of you Champ,” joined a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Hold your head high, champion! You gave it your all for the team!”

