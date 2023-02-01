Home / Trending / ‘Mornings at the office’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares a ‘pawsome’ pic

‘Mornings at the office’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares a ‘pawsome’ pic

trending
Published on Feb 01, 2023 05:53 PM IST

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to post a picture.

The picture shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal prompted people to post various comments. (Twitter/@bhash)
The picture shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal prompted people to post various comments. (Twitter/@bhash)
ByArfa Javaid

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal spent a ‘pawsome’ morning at his office today. He even shared a glimpse of it with his Twitter followers, and it expectedly raked a flurry of reactions. After looking at his post, some even shared how they spent their mornings at home or in office spaces.

The picture shared by Bhavish Aggarwal shows three dogs relaxing and napping on sofas inside the Ola office. He wrote “Mornings at the office” as the caption of the picture and completed it with a smiling emoticon.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 45,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected several likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Bhavish Aggarwal’s post:

This is, however, not the first time he shared about dogs at his office. In 2021, Ola’s boss shared a video stating that it is the ‘best way to do meetings’. The video shows him petting a dog during an informal meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
twitter dog.
twitter dog.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out