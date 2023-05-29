MS Dhoni fans sleep at Ahmedabad railway station after GT vs CSK postponed

Due to heavy rains, the highly anticipated finale of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will now take place today evening. Several enthusiastic fans had to leave Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday and return to their homes. However, a recent video that is going viral on social media shows some MS Dhoni fans sleeping at Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed. MS Dhoni fans sleep at railway station after GT vs CSK postponed.(Twitter/@sumitkharat65)

Twitter user Sumit Kharat shared on Twitter, "It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing the jersey of CSK team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni." Kharat also shared a video and a few pictures from the railway station.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over three lakh times. The clip has also been liked over 6,700 times. Several have also shared comments on the post.

An individual wrote, "We have to bring the trophy home so that we can put a smile on their faces. Go well @ChennaiIPL" A second shared, "This is what being a fan means. True worth of cricket." A third posted, "Determination towards a sport." "Their love towards MSD," expressed a fourth.