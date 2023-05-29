Home / Trending / MS Dhoni fans sleep at Ahmedabad railway station after GT vs CSK postponed

MS Dhoni fans sleep at Ahmedabad railway station after GT vs CSK postponed

ByVrinda Jain
May 29, 2023 01:31 PM IST

After the IPL finale between GT and CSK was postponed, several fans were spotted sleeping at Ahmedabad Railway Station.

Due to heavy rains, the highly anticipated finale of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will now take place today evening. Several enthusiastic fans had to leave Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday and return to their homes. However, a recent video that is going viral on social media shows some MS Dhoni fans sleeping at Ahmedabad railway station after the match was postponed.

MS Dhoni fans sleep at railway station after GT vs CSK postponed.(Twitter/@sumitkharat65)
Also Read: IPL 2023 final: Memes rain down on Twitter as CSK vs GT match gets postponed

Twitter user Sumit Kharat shared on Twitter, "It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing the jersey of CSK team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni." Kharat also shared a video and a few pictures from the railway station.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over three lakh times. The clip has also been liked over 6,700 times. Several have also shared comments on the post.

Also Read: Delhi Police shares lesson to learn from CSK vs GT IPL match delay

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "We have to bring the trophy home so that we can put a smile on their faces. Go well @ChennaiIPL" A second shared, "This is what being a fan means. True worth of cricket." A third posted, "Determination towards a sport." "Their love towards MSD," expressed a fourth.

