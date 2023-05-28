Delhi Police shares lesson to learn from CSK vs GT IPL match delay

IPL 2023: The much-anticipated IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is postponed for tomorrow on May 29. This decision was announced just a few minutes ago. However, before the announcement, people took to Twitter to share their reactions as they were waiting eagerly to know if the match would start or be postponed. Amid those posts is one tweet by Delhi Police. In their signature style, they shared an awareness tweet along with a sprinkle of creativity. The department shared that there is a lesson hidden in this incident. IPL 2023 final: Delhi Police shared a post on road safety using the incident of CSK vs GT match delay. (Twitter/@IPL)

“#IPL2023Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That's why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE. #CSKvGT,” Delhi Police tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has received close to 8,900 views. Additionally, the share has accumulated nearly 160 likes. It has also attracted several comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Well said and wear a helmet also for safety purposes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said,” joined another. “Right,” added a third. Some posted thumbs up emoticons to show their reactions.