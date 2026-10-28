Mukesh Ambani gets teary-eyed during Isha and Anant Ambani's speeches at Jio Platforms listing

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was seen getting teary-eyed and visibly moved as his children, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, took the stage to deliver speeches during the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

What did Isha Ambani say?

Mukesh Ambani at Jio Platforms listing ceremony. (Screengrab)

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Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, recalled a private family conversation during the Jio Platforms IPO listing ceremony.

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"A few evenings ago, at our dinner table, my father, Shri Mukesh Ambani, was remembering his days in 1977. He was 20 years old, working on Reliance's first public offering. My grandfather, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, had decided to take Reliance to the people," she said.

The next-generation executive added, “This year, Jio earned about USD 15.5 billion in revenue and about USD 8 billion in real earnings. Very few companies anywhere in the world have done this. That too in only 10 years. But behind every number is a customer. And to every customer, Jio aapne banaya. You welcomed it."

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{{^usCountry}} The proud daughter, while talking about her father’s contributions in building the Reliance empire, said, “To my father, Shri Mukesh Bhai Ambani. Again and again my father has seen a future others could not see. Again and again my father has found the courage to build what others called impossible. And again and again, hundreds of millions of Indians have found possibilities and ambition in his vision.” The industry leader was seen listening to her with a smile on his face and tears in his eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proud daughter, while talking about her father’s contributions in building the Reliance empire, said, “To my father, Shri Mukesh Bhai Ambani. Again and again my father has seen a future others could not see. Again and again my father has found the courage to build what others called impossible. And again and again, hundreds of millions of Indians have found possibilities and ambition in his vision.” The industry leader was seen listening to her with a smile on his face and tears in his eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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During her speech, she also acknowledged the contributions of her twin brother Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio.

"Akash, for the last 13 years on this journey, I don't think you've come home a single night before midnight. I could not be prouder to be your sister.”

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Anant Ambani at NSE:

Addressing the event, Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Let me begin with the one word that matters most today, gratitude. To the millions who believed in Jio and made this day possible.”

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He continued, “The bell at the exchange will ring for me like a temple bell because for me business is pooja and every pooja ends with prasad. Prasad is always shared. Today, Jio is shared with India.”

Talking about his siblings, he added, “Today, Isha Didi, Akash Bhai and I stand before you as three bodies but one soul with one commitment to honour these dreams.” During his youngest son’s speech, too Mukesh Ambani was seen looking at the stage and wiping away tears.

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Jio Platforms made its stock market debut on October 28. The Ambani siblings addressed the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms at NSE before its much-awaited stock market debut.