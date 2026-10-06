Mumbai CEO keeps 90-hour fast to celebrate birthday: ‘I felt stronger, powerful and like a super hero in my own way’

A Mumbai-based CEO took to LinkedIn to share how he celebrated his birthday in an unusual way. Abhishek Agarwal claimed that he underwent a 90-hour fast, abstaining from food for almost four straight days. Agarwal said he sets a tough personal milestone every year to push his physical limits, and this year he did so through fasting.

Mumbai-based CEO who said he fasted for 90 hours. (LinkedIn/Abhishek Agarwal)

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“I did a 90-hour fast to celebrate my birthday!! Yes, no food for almost 4 days,” CEO Abhishek Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn. He shared that on the first day, he didn’t have many difficulties and even felt the challenge was “easy”.

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Recalling how it went after that, Agarwal posted, “Day 2: WHY did I do this; missed Zomato. Day 3: silence. Day 4: birthday + the clearest mind I’d had in months.”

Why did he do it?

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{{^usCountry}} The exec said he challenges himself to do something new on each birthday that pushes his limits. This birthday, he wanted a challenge of “Hunger vs willpower”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exec said he challenges himself to do something new on each birthday that pushes his limits. This birthday, he wanted a challenge of “Hunger vs willpower”. {{/usCountry}}

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Agarwal expressed, “We live in a world where food arrives in 10 minutes. We scroll for 10 hours straight. Everything's instant. So I wanted to see if I can fast for ~4days…what will happen?”

How did he feel after the fast?

The CEO claimed, “90 hours later, I realised we, humans, are probably capable of tolerating way more discomfort than our 10-minute-delivery brains would have us believe. I felt stronger, powerful & like a super hero in my own way.”

He continued, “And trust me, once you prove your brain wrong once, you start questioning its other limits, nothing feels unachievable anymore!” He concluded the post with a series of pictures. While one of them shows him eating a meal, the other captures him doing yoga or exercising.

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “There is a story of how one cave water diver survived for 15 days with no food until the rescue team reached him. Wonderful stories of human endurance and, in your case, a voluntary one.”

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Another commented, “Pushing your limits can teach you a lot about yourself, but I feel the real challenge is knowing the difference between discomfort that helps you grow and what your body actually needs. The discipline behind setting yourself a challenge is worth carrying into everyday life too.”

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A third shared, “Strong mindset lesson. Challenging your own limits can reveal how much discomfort you’re capable of handling.” A fourth wrote, “Did a 36 hours recently and the experience was one of its kind; thanks for the nudge, going for 48/60 soon.”

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