Mumbai man becomes one of the first to buy iPhone 17 in India after waiting overnight

The new iPhone 17 series has launched in India, drawing crowds to Apple stores, where people have been waiting in long queues to get their hands on the latest model. People lined up at Apple stores across India for the new iPhone 17 series.(PTI)

At the Apple Store in Bandra Kurla Complex, one customer, Aman Memon, arrived from Jogeshwari and queued from 3 am, waiting overnight to be among the first buyers.

Memon purchased three iPhones, two for his family and one for himself.

"Apple has launched a very good design this year, and the colour of the phone is also very different. This is my favourite colour, that is why I am very excited," he told PTI.

Memon mentioned that even if the phone had cost ₹2 lakh, he would still have bought it because Apple provides high-quality products.

"I buy all the latest models. I have been waiting for this for seven months," he adds.

Check out the video here:

The iPhone 17 has created a wave of excitement among customers, with many expressing their love for Apple’s brand and innovations.

Enthusiasts have been discussing the phone’s new features and unique colour options online, while stores report a constant queue of eager buyers.

New Cosmic Orange edition:

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series now comes in a striking Cosmic Orange finish, a shade reminiscent of saffron, which has generated significant excitement among Indian buyers since the launch.

The standard iPhone 17 is priced at ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,02,900 for the 512GB. The iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB model, ₹1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and ₹1,59,900 for the 1 TB model.