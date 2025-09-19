iPhone 17 series launches in India: Massive crowd sits on chairs outside Delhi Apple store in viral video

Apple iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air have hit the shelves in India, and people have flocked to the Apple stores, forming queues well before they opened, to get their hands on the new smartphone models. One such scene was captured outside an Apple store in Delhi’s Saket. The footage showed people sitting on chairs waiting for their turn. Massive queue outside the Apple Store in Delhi's Saket. (X/@AHindinews)

“Long queues were seen outside the Apple Store in Saket, Delhi. Apple has started the sale of its iPhone 17 series in India today,” ANI wrote while posting the video on X.

The clip opens to show people sitting on chairs waiting patiently. It also gives a glimpse of the store being guarded by security.

What can people buy?

Four new models are available after the Apple iPhone 17 debuted in India today, September 19, 2025. The latest series includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Buyers can find these newest models at different Apple Stores in India or order them online.

What is the cost of the iPhone 17 series in India?

iPhone 17: The 256GB version is ₹82,900 and the 512GB version is ₹1,02,900.

iPhone 17 Pro: The 256GB version is being sold for ₹1,34,900 and the 512GB version is priced at ₹1,54,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The 256GB version is priced at ₹1,49,900, 512GB versionis priced at ₹1,69,900, 1TB version is priced at ₹1,89,900, and 2TB version is priced at ₹2,29,900.

What is the price for the iPhone Air?

Dubbed the “thinnest iPhone ever”, this new iPhone launched earlier this month is reportedly available for ₹1,19,900 ( 256GB) in India.

The 512GB version of this model is priced at ₹1,39,900 and the 1TB version is available for ₹1,59,900.