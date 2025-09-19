Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 craze in India: Fans flock to Mumbai Apple store to buy ‘nearly saffron-coloured phone’

Apple's newest iPhone 17 series has introduced the Cosmic Orange finish. The colour, which closely resembles saffron, has created quite a stir among Indians after the latest Apple models debuted in India on September 19, 2025. The Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 is available at various Apple stores in India and online. (X/@PTI_News, @ANI)

In an interview with PTI, a man said he was happy he got his hands on this particular colour. “I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour…"

Another customer, Aman Chouhan, told ANI, "I have purchased iPhone 17PRO Max, one is 256GB and the other is 1TB. I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it. It has new features. The orange colour is new..."

Surprising everyone, a third shared that he had been camping outside the Apple store since 8 pm yesterday. He said, “I've come to buy the orange iPhone 17 PRO Max. I've been waiting since 8pm.. This time, there are changes to the camera and battery, and the look is also different.."

How did social media react?

This craze behind the Cosmic Orange colour has prompted people to post varied comments, with some taking the route of hilarity.

An individual remarked, “Nearly saffron coloured phone.” Another posted, “Wild card entry.” A third joked, “Bro, you won the war.” A fourth wrote, “Nothing says 'life goals' like waiting in line since midnight for a phone that has a new orange colour. Forget the world’s problems, who needs sleep, food, or actual priorities when you can flex a 1TB iPhone. Truly, this is how you define success in life!”

About iPhone 17 Pro:

The iPhone 17 Pro variant is reportedly sold out (pre-bookings) in India and the US, despite the model starting from ₹134900. As per Apple, besides the phone, the item included in this iPhone variant's box is a USB‑C Charge Cable that “supports fast charging and is compatible with USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.”

The variant is equipped with an “A19 Pro chip, 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and Hardware-accelerated ray tracing.” It has an "18MP Center Stage front camera" and a "48MP Pro Fusion camera system." It is available in three finishes, including the new Cosmic Orange.