'Hindi, please': Delhiites react to man speaking Marathi in Connaught Place. Watch

The creators of the popular YouTube channel “Because Why Not” recently pulled a light-hearted prank on Delhiites - by speaking exclusively in Marathi in the heart of the national capital. Sandesh and Mohit, the duo behind the channel, took to the bustling streets of Connaught Place to carry out their social experiment. A Mumbai-based content creator speaks Marathi in Delhi(Instagram/@becausewhynotofficial)

Their modus operandi was simple: one of them would approach unsuspecting passersby and start conversing fluently in Marathi. As the baffled Delhiites tried to make sense of what was being said, the prankster would continue chatting as if nothing were amiss - completely oblivious, or so it seemed, to the fact that no one around him understood a word.

A snippet from the longer YouTube video was shared on Instagram three days ago, where it has gone viral.

The video shows the Mumbai-based content creator approaching people in Connaught Place and speaking in Marathi. The people he approached can obviously not understand what he is saying, and are therefore unaware of the fact that his words make little sense even in Marathi.

Among other things, the creator informs people that he has not had a bath, that he wants to adopt a turtle, and that he has a bed bug infestation at home.

Some people try to help him - they ask if wants to party or whether he needs directions to some particular place. Many inform him that they do not understand him and ask him to talk in either English or Hindi. Some tell him to go to the next block, apparently misunderstanding his Marathi or possibly trying to get rid of him.

“Aapki language mujhe samajh nahi aayi (I did not understand your language),” one Delhiite was heard telling the creator. Another simply told him, “Iss block se aage.”

The reactions

The video sparked a range of reactions on Instagram, from amused to thoughtful. Many people compared Delhi favourably with other parts of India in terms of language politics.

“Delhi knows how to treat diversity. Unlike in Mumbai where they will force you to speak in Marathi,” said one Instagram user in the comments section.

“Glad Delhi didn’t beat you for speaking another language,” an Instagram user wrote.

“He has been making videos in Hindi in Mumbai. No one has beaten him. Not everyone sits & hits people for speaking in Hindi in Maharashtra,” a third person countered.

