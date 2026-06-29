Mumbai woman shares 3 corporate survival hacks after resigning: ‘Never look free in the office’

A Mumbai woman has sparked a relatable discussion online after sharing a humorous video on how employees can “survive corporate without losing mind”. The clip, which blends workplace humour with practical advice, struck a chord with many viewers who said the tips reflected everyday office realities. A Mumbai woman shared humorous corporate survival tips, sparking reactions online. (Instagram/momoookilaalchutneyyyy)

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‘Take that damn leave’ The video was shared by Sanskriti Sharma on Instagram. In the clip, she says, “Next Friday is my last working day! So I thought before leaving it's my duty to tell you all how to survive corporate without losing your mind because mera dimaag toh gaya [my mind is gone]—let's not talk about it.”

She then begins by advising employees to use their paid leaves instead of feeling guilty about taking time off. “Corporate Rule Number 1: Take that damn leave! Tumhe 24 chhutti di hai tumhare company walon ne [Your company gave you 24 leaves], so lo! Saari paid leave [All paid leave],” she says, adding that if leaves are neither carried forward nor converted into cash, employees should not hesitate to use them.

‘Learn corporate language’ Her second tip focuses on the importance of workplace communication. Sharma jokes that before learning the actual work, employees must first learn corporate language. She advises people to avoid saying they do not know something and instead use phrases such as, “It's currently a work-in-progress” or “Let me check and get back to you.”

She also warns employees against appearing too free at work. “Kabhi bhi free nahi dikhna hai [Never look free],” she says, adding that looking idle could invite more work from others.

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‘Criticism is a constant’ In her third tip, Sharma says criticism is a constant part of corporate life and employees should learn not to take everything personally. “The scolding is constant, but you have to develop a thick skin.” she says. She adds that employees should correct their work, move on and not let workplace criticism ruin their weekends.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “How to survive corporate without losing your mind.”

Watch the clip here: