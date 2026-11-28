A group of women in Mumbai surprised their friend with a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding ceremony inside a local train. What was intended as a special gesture for the bride-to-be has sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning the use of public transport for private celebrations. The viral video also drew a response from the Indian Railways.

A pre-wedding celebration inside a Mumbai local train went viral and drew a response from the railway authorities. (X/@mumbaiheritage) more less

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(Also read: Mumbai local madness: Man's struggle to exit goes viral on social media. Watch viral video)

A surprise celebration aboard Mumbai local

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The video, shared on X by an account named Mumbai Heritage on November 27, shows the women making elaborate preparations for their friend's pre-wedding celebration inside the train coach.

The group decorated a portion of the compartment with flowers, decorative hangings and stickers. One of the women was seen holding a decorated thali as the group waited for the bride-to-be.

As their friend entered the coach, the women welcomed her with a shower of flower petals. They then performed traditional rituals, offered their blessings and hugged her.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebration was part of Kelvan, a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding custom in which friends and relatives invite the bride or groom for a special meal and offer their blessings ahead of the wedding. This group of friends, however, chose an unusual setting for the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration was part of Kelvan, a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding custom in which friends and relatives invite the bride or groom for a special meal and offer their blessings ahead of the wedding. This group of friends, however, chose an unusual setting for the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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Railways responds

The video caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official passenger assistance handle of the Indian Railways, which tagged the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railway's Mumbai Central division.

“For necessary action escalated to the concerned official,” Railway Seva wrote.

The official X handle of DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway also responded to the video on November 27, stating, “Matter notified to concern official for corrective action.”

(Also read: Man travels nearly 60 km on Mumbai local train with glass of water, spills nothing)

Neither of the responses elaborated on what action would be taken in the matter.

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Internet reacts

The video divided social media users. While some viewed the celebration as an affectionate gesture among friends, others raised concerns about the potential inconvenience to fellow passengers.

“Please take a strict action against such people.” one user wrote..

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“Should not have used public transport for this,” another commented.

“Local trains are public spaces, and this kind of behaviour is inappropriate there,” wrote a third user.

HT.com has reached out to the Railways for further comment. This copy will be updated once a response is received.