‘My right side stopped working’: Indian techie builds AI app after sudden Bell’s palsy diagnosis

An Indian software developer has revealed that vibe-coded an app to track his recovery after he was suddenly struck by Bell’s palsy — a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis. Ali Mustufa, a senior developer advocate at Pieces AI, was in Singapore last week “having the best time of his life”, blissfully unaware that he would soon be unable to move the right side of his face. Ali Mustufa was suddenly struck by Bell's palsy after a trip to Singapore. (X/@ialimustufa)

“As soon as I returned to Bombay, things changed. I had to go to the emergency room because my right side was starting to fail, especially my face,” he revealed in a video shared on X.

Mustufa had been struck by Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. The condition is usually short-term and improves over months. Recovery requires facial exercises and physical therapy to regain muscle strength.

Mumbai man vibe-codes app Since Bell’s palsy recovery depends heavily on consistent facial physiotherapy exercises over weeks or months, Mustufa wanted a way to make that process more measurable and collaborative with his physiotherapist.

He decided to build an app that could measure his progress. To build the app, he relied on AI. In a post shared on X, Mustufa explained that he used OpenAI’s coding agent Codex, along with Anthropic’s Claude, to build Mirror — an AI-powered rehabilitation tool designed to help with recovery.

“I vibe-coded my way out and built an AI face tracking app that guides my facial exercises, measures facial symmetry in real time, and tracks my progress,” he said.