Indian techie with 5 YOE feels ‘irrelevant, useless’ after using Claude AI

The individual concluded the post by asking, “Will web developers become extinct?” and “What should I do to stay relevant?”

The techie wrote, “Claude is dangerously good, feeling irrelevant and useless,” adding, “I am senior software engineer with 5 years of experience and currently using Claude Max , and I feel that it is doing a better job than I can do.”

The rapid progress of Anthropic’s Claude AI in 2026 is forcing veteran developers to rethink their career paths. With new features, Claude has become more than a chatbot - it is a fully agentic coding environment. This shift was underscored by a recent Reddit post from a senior engineer with 5 years of experience. After using the latest version of Claude Max, the user admitted feeling "irrelevant and useless," asking whether web developers are facing extinction. The post highlights growing industry-wide anxiety about staying relevant as AI advances rapidly.

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “Reading the comments, it feels like nobody really knows anything(myself included) and is just saying shit to sound knowledgeable. These are uncertain times, and it’s okay to not know the future, I guess.” The OP responded, “That’s true”.

Another added, “Same with me, I had a task which was estimated for 5 days, I posted the requirement, it (Claude) was able to do it on one go.” A third suggested, “Learn new things, learn how agents work or try different things; there are a lot of innovations happening right now in the tech world.”

Also Read: Claude AI wipes German founder's production database, Indian-origin peer slams 'childish' prompt

A fourth commented, “Bro, my lead in India has said that by the end of 2027, our company will not have any coding jobs. I am a UI developer rn, and almost everything can be done by Claude. And none of the backend developers is coding in our team either. These days, all the time is spent on design and prompts, or on skill/agent creation. And mind you, it's only been like 2 months since we started using Claude in our team. We had a team of 40 members last year, 20 of them contractors; now we only have 20 this year, all contractors released.”

What is the Claude Max plan? According to the official website, “The Max plan combines Claude desktop and mobile apps and Claude Code in one subscription, with up to 20x more usage per session than Pro. That’s a lot of deep work potential.”

Under this plan, a user can run multiple research sessions daily and build complex artifacts iteratively. Also, the new features and models are first launched on Max before being introduced under other plans.

While Max 5x is available for $100, Max 20x costs $200.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)