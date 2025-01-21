‘My sister was brutally murdered by her husband’: Harshita Brella’s sibling pleads for justice

The sister of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old Indian woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in London in November 2024, has said that her family will not rest until justice is delivered. Sonia Dabas, the older sister of Harshita Brella, spoke to the People of India Instagram page about her sister’s murder barely a year after marriage. Harshita Brella's body was found in the boot of a car in east London.(Instagram/@officialpeopleofindia)

Harshita Brella murder case

Harshita’s body was found in the boot of a car in east London on November 14, 2024. Her husband Pankaj Lamba is the prime suspect in her murder.

According to the BBC, Harshita was strangled to death on November 10. Her body was driven to Ilford in east London, where it was discovered four days later.

Her family had known for some time that Harshita was facing domestic abuse. "He [Pankaj] was making her life miserable,” her mother told BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Harshita and Pankaj married in August 2023 in India and moved to the UK a few months later.

“My sister was brutally murdered”

According to Sonia Dabas, Harshita’s harassment began soon after marriage, when Pankaj started demanding a dowry. “When Harshita got married, we were all so happy. But post marriage, they started demanding a hefty dowry,” said Sonia. “We were struggling to fulfil their demands.”

“Last year, Harshita and her husband moved to the UK. He kept harassing her for dowry.”

Sonia says that her sister’s abuse was not just verbal - Pankaj would hit her over petty issues and limited her contact with the world outside.

“Once, he chased her and hit her on the street,” she said. “Fed up with his behaviour, she filed a complaint.”

Her family says they last spoke to Harshita over the phone on November 10. “She told Ma: ‘I don’t want to go back to him. He will kill me.’”

UK police believe that Harshita Brella was strangled to death on November 10 by her husband. Pankaj Lamba remains untraceable, with cops suspecting he has fled the country.

“We are seeking help from the Indian government for my 24-year-old sister. We will fight for justice till our last breath,” said Harshita’s older sister.

Sonia’s Instagram page is full of posts dedicated to Harshita. However, the Brella family has come under criticism on social media for ignoring initial red flags in their daughter’s marriage.