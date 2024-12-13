Harshita Brella, Indian found dead in UK, had told family 'her husband will kill her'

A 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in east London had reportedly warned her mother that her husband “was going to kill her,” weeks before her death. Harshita Brella’s body was discovered on November 14 in the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa, parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford. Her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba, is the primary suspect in her murder. Harshita Brella was strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire, on the evening of November 10, police believe.(Hindustan Times)

Police believe Harshita was strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire, on the evening of November 10, before her body was transported to Ilford the following day. In an emotional interview with BBC Newsnight, Harshita’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, revealed the chilling conversation she had with her daughter shortly before her death. “(Lamba) was making her life miserable,” Sudesh said. “She said, 'I will not go back to him. He will kill me.'”

Sudesh described her daughter as “very simple, very innocent,” adding that Harshita “did not fight with people.” Harshita’s family now believes that Lamba may have fled to India, but they allege that authorities in Delhi have not acted on a request for his arrest. According to Sudesh, police in Delhi claimed they had not received any official request from Northamptonshire Police for Lamba’s arrest. Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Harshita’s father, Satbir Brella, was visibly distraught during the BBC interview, breaking down in tears as he spoke of his daughter. “She was a very sweet daughter,” he said. “We are suffering a lot.” He expressed frustration with the response from Indian authorities, stating that Delhi police have not taken action because they claim no formal request had been made by UK police. “How can we arrest him?” Satbir questioned.

Harshita had previously confided in her father about abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Lamba. Satbir recalled a phone call on August 29, when Harshita cried and told him that Lamba had beaten her badly. “She said I have called a friend, and she is coming to help me,” Satbir said. “My daughter was crying, crying so hard.”

In response to the case, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced it will investigate Northamptonshire Police’s handling of Harshita’s earlier reports of domestic abuse. Harshita had made a formal report to police in August, and Lamba was arrested on September 3, but released on conditional bail. A domestic violence protection order was put in place at the time.

An international manhunt for Pankaj Lamba is now under way, as authorities continue to seek justice for Harshita Brella.