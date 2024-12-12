Police on Thursday apprehended two teenagers for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man to death when he refused to give them ₹200 during a robbery bid in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad late on Wednesday. Two minors kill man during ₹ 200 robbery attempt in NE Delhi

Police are yet to identify the deceased. The arrested accused are aged around 15-16 years, officer said. A senior police officer aware of the matter said that the victim and the accused knew each other.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Jafrabad police station at 2.30am on Wednesday after locals saw a man lying in a pool of blood near Pooja Model Public School in Maujpur area. Police said a team was sent to the spot but the victim had already been rushed to a hospital where he was declared “dead on arrival”. Police said the victim had no wallet or other belongings on him.

DCP (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said a team was formed to crack the case.

“The team scanned multiple CCTV cameras around the spot, and two minors were identified. Multiple raids around Maujpur area were conducted after which the boys were apprehended,” said the DCP.

Police said the boys were spotted in the CCTV camera footage and were caught with a knife that was used during the offence, a stolen two-wheeler and ₹200 cash.

During interrogation, police said the accused admitted that they stabbed the man to death with the knife after he resisted a robbery bid.

A senior police officer cited above said, “We are not sure but the accused and deceased are known to each other. They all work in the same area. However, on Wednesday, when the victim was walking alone, the accused threatened him over money. When he refused to give them ₹200 which he had in his wallet, the accused stabbed him and fled on their two-wheeler. The minors said they were in need of cash and decided to rob people in the area.”

A case under charges of murder has been lodged.

Meanwhile, police are trying to get personal information of the deceased to identify him and inform his family members.