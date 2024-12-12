Crimes against women fell by 11% this year: Delhi Police data

The national capital has recorded an average 11% decline in crimes against women in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday. Police data shows 1,919 rape cases were reported up to December 1 this year, compared to 2,141 during the same period last year, marking a 10.3% decline. (Representational image)

Incidents of rape, molestation, eve teasing and trafficking (for prostitution) have decreased, according to data released by the police.

Police data shows 1,919 rape cases were reported up to December 1 this year, compared to 2,141 during the same period last year, marking a 10.3% decline.

Molestation cases also fell sharply, with 1,897 incidents reported this year, down from 2,345 in 2023, reflecting a 19% decrease. Eve teasing cases dropped from 381 in 2023 to 343 in 2024, a 9% decline.

A significant reduction was observed in cases of trafficking for prostitution under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Only 25 such cases were reported this year compared to 59 last year, showing a 42% decrease.

An analysis of rape cases revealed that in 2023, 99.58% of such crimes were committed by acquaintances or known persons, with only 0.42% perpetrated by strangers. In 2024, 99.20% of rapes involved known individuals, while stranger-related cases rose slightly to 0.78%.

Senior police officers attributed the decline to higher conviction rates and proactive measures against crimes targeting women.

“A majority of heinous crimes have decreased in Delhi due to efficient police-public relations. We have launched multiple schemes – pink booths, women helplines, e-complaints and others to help women lodge FIR from any place. We also have a 70-80% conviction rate, especially in heinous cases. This prevents repeat offenders from committing more crimes. The deployment in high footfall areas, schools and colleges is also high along with regular patrolling by male and female officials. We have dedicated fleet of women personnel who conduct daily foot and two-wheeler patrolling. They deal with women-related crimes and issues,” a police spokesperson said.