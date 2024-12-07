Delhi businessman, out on morning walk, shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in Shahdara

A 52-year-old businessman, out on morning walk, was shot dead by a pair of assailants in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said. Police at the crime scene in Delhi's Shahdara (x.com/Saurabh_MLAgk)

“Sunil Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex when two bike-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area,” a senior police officer told PTI.

“The victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the officer added.

According to a report, Jain was on a scooter when he was targeted by the accused. The men fled after the attack and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP react

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Capital's law and order situation, accused the latter of “ruining” the city.

Kejriwal wrote on X, “Amit Shah Ji has ruined Delhi. The city has become lawless under him. The BJP is failing to control criminal activities. People should rise collectively and raise their voices.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, a minister in the party-led government in Delhi, claimed the assailants fired 6-7 rounds of bullets at Jain.

In his social media post, Bharadwaj described Delhi as a “crime capital.”

As the national capital is a Union territory, the police here report to the central home ministry. Shah's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

The AAP is likely to make law and order an electoral issue when Delhi holds assembly polls in February.