Arvind Kejriwal meets family of man killed in stabbing, slams Amit Shah over law and order situation in Delhi

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the family of a man who was stabbed to death in the Narayana area of the national capital on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

Manoj’s family had blocked the road on Sunday evening, demanding strict action against the accused and staging a protest, according to the police.

Taking to X, Kejriwal pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the BJP hasn't been able to provide security to Delhiites.

Earlier, he had raised the issue of law and order in a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on Friday. He slammed the BJP-led Central government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city, alleging that Delhi has been turned into "gangster capital".

During the discussion, the AAP leader held Shah responsible for the alleged deteriorating situation in the national capital.

"Shootouts are happening openly on a daily basis. It feels like gangs control Delhi. Businessmen live in constant fear of extortion calls, often followed by violent attacks on their shops and showrooms, today Delhi is known as the 'gangster capital' of the world," he alleged.

During his address, Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the unchecked activities of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running extortion rackets.

"How is Lawrence Bishnoi managing to operate his network so openly? Is he being protected by the BJP?" he asked, demanding urgent action from the Central government.

The AAP leader accused the Union home minister of neglecting Delhi's safety.

"Amit Shah needs to wake up and take responsibility or Delhiites will completely lose trust in the authorities," he said.

BJP's response

Hitting back at the AAP, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal is citing crime statistics thinking it will overshadow his failures and the deaths of 50 people due to waterlogging and electric shocks during the rainy season and loss of several lives in January this year.

"Kejriwal, having lost the support of Delhiites due to a decade of misrule and corruption, is now attempting to find issues to talk about by referencing certain crime incidents in the city," said Sachdeva.

His "political image" has been "completely tarnished" and the AAP government is now recognised for the "Sheesh Mahal controversy, liquor scam and administrative failure", he charged.

The Delhi Police arrested two minors in connection to Manoj's murder on Sunday. According to the cops, one of them was linked to the murder of the victim’s brother a few of months ago.