Former business partner arrested for cattle trader’s murder in Ludhiana

Three days after a cattle trader was allegedly murdered, the Haibowal police apprehended the victim’s former business partner and recovered the weapon used in the crime, officials said. The murder accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Mohit Khanna, alias Bagga, alias Billa, of Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal, was arrested following a tip-off. Police seized a scooter along with the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used to commit the murder, officials added.

Accused, victim had monetary dispute: ACP

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP West) Gurdev Singh, the accused and the victim, Muhammad Haneef, were former business partners and had a monetary dispute. This conflict reportedly escalated, leading Khanna to attack Haneef with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The incident came to light on December 9 when Haneef’s wife discovered his body in the fields and alerted the authorities.

The ACP added that the investigation revealed that the murder occurred around noon on December 8. He said Haneef’s wife initially believed he had gone to the market in Khanna for work but grew concerned when he did not return and his phone was switched off.

“Further details uncovered by the police revealed that Haneef had once offered shelter to the accused after he was cast out by his family. Mohit Khanna was living in a room in Haneef’s fields and assisted him in farming. However, the relationship soured due to a financial argument, culminating in the murder,”said the ACP.

A case on murder charges was registered at the Haibowal police station.