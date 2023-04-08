Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares this beautiful way to ‘de-stress your soul’

Minister of Tourism and Higher Education in Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, is an avid Twitter user. From talking about the beauty of his state to sharing pun-filled posts, his timeline is filled with tweets that often create a buzz among tweeple. The latest share by the minister is no different where he wittily proposed a way to ‘de-stress your soul’. The image shows Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna whose recent tweet is creating a buzz.(Twitter/@@AlongImna)

“Yes! We know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul,” he tweeted and posted an image. He also added tha hashtag #WorldHealthDay. This day is celebrated every year on April 7 to raise awareness about health topics that concern people all over the world.

Take a look at the tweet:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 1.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has gathered more than 2,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wonderful!! Sir, what is the absolute best time to visit. And one food item that one should not miss at all costs,” asked a Twitter user. “How to get the appointment, I need these pills badly,” joked another. “So creative,” praised a third. “Awesome,” wrote a fourth.