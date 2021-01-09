NASA shares fascinating picture of ‘Fireworks Galaxy’. Seen it yet?
NASA is renowned for sharing informative and interesting content on its official social media handles. This post, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, stands testament to that notion. The image, which shows the Fireworks Galaxy, has captured the attention of many netizens. Seeing it may leave you feeling fascinated too.
"In the last century alone, the Fireworks Galaxy (or NGC 6946) has experienced 10 observed supernovae. For context, our Milky Way Galaxy averages just one to two supernova events per century! The Fireworks Galaxy resides 25.2 million light-years away from us, along the border of the northern constellations of Cepheus and Cygnus," reads the text which was shared alongside the photograph.
Check out the post here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform on January 9, this stunning snapshot has amassed almost 92,700 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "I need it for my wallpaper". Do you feel the same way?
Another individual wrote, "Informative". We cannot say we disagree. "Awesome," read one comment under the share.
Somebody else proclaimed, "Beautiful," while another stated, "Always in awe of the stuff you share".
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you guess which city is shown in this picture taken from space?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gymnast performs breathtaking backflips in sarees, netizens love it. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hippo 'Mangal' turns 2, Gujarat zoo throws birthday party with 'laddus' and cake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bamboo sticks, plastic bottles used by Odisha farmer to create irrigation system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares fascinating picture of ‘Fireworks Galaxy’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serene clip of doggo named Watson falling asleep may ‘lower your blood pressure’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway tweets about first all-women crew piloted goods train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber stays inside ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Clip is intriguing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare female statue found by Mexican farmers in citrus grove
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All this ‘aggressively affectionate’ cat wants is to show some love. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colour blind man sees colour for the first time. His reaction is pure bliss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog tries to spark friendship with cat, watch to know what happens next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two dwarf giraffes discovered in Namibia and Uganda surprise scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox