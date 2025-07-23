'Needs to be detained': Man on top berth casually steals food from train vendors, gets slammed online
A man was criticised for stealing samosas and drinks from train vendors while on the top berth.
A viral video has caught the internet’s attention for all the wrong reasons. It shows a man sitting on the top berth of a moving train, shamelessly stealing food from vendors passing through the passage.
The man is seen grabbing samosas and drinks from their trays as they walk by, without paying or even asking.
In the video which was shared on Reddit, the man shows no signs of guilt or hesitation. He shows no sign of knowing the vendors or offering to pay, while other passengers are seen smiling and laughing at this behaviour.
The viral video was posted by Redditor @Easy-Seat5626 with the caption, "He thinks stealing from poor vendors is 'comedy'. This guy needs to be detained."
Check out the video here
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with users expressing anger and disappointment.
Many Reddit users called out the man’s behaviour, saying it was not just rude but also deeply disrespectful towards the hardworking vendors who rely on daily sales for their livelihood.
One of the users, @amitdeb182, commented, “Why are other passengers laughing and encouraging him?”
A second user, @readit347, commented, “He is making a fool of himself, behaving cruelly and foolishly. The people laughing are equally fools.”
A third user, @parol_pappa, commented, “That's why these low-life people are still poor with this cockroach mindset.”
Another user, @CompetitiveHyena5772, commented, “How can someone even think of doing this? Woh bichare mehnat karke kama rahe hai and log chori kar rahe hai.”
The viral video was posted on Monday and since then, it has sparked widespread outrage online.