Passenger lies on luggage rack in Indian Railways coach, internet in disbelief: ‘Bro needs to hesitate’

A photo showing an Indian Railways passenger lying on the luggage rack of a chair car has grabbed widespread attention on the internet. The image, posted on Reddit’s ‘r/IndianRailways’ community, captures the man stretched out comfortably in the overhead compartment, with a smartphone in hand and several bags placed beside him. A man used the luggage rack as a bed during a train ride, and the image quickly spread online.(Reddit/AGuywithBigMouth)

(Also read: 'Lack of civic sense': Redditor slams co-passenger for watching videos at full volume during train journey)

The viral image was accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek title, “Bro needs to hesitate,” and the caption, “Bro was so desperate, he literally lied into the luggage compartment of the chair car.” According to users, it appeared to have been snapped by a fellow traveller mid-journey.

Passengers stunned, internet amused

The unconventional scene of the man treating the luggage rack as a personal berth drew a range of reactions online, from laughter to disbelief. While some applauded the passenger’s ingenuity, others raised concerns about safety and etiquette.

“This is peak Indian Railways innovation,” one user quipped, clearly amused by the man’s improvisation. Another added, “Bro needs to be in jail for putting others' lives in danger.”

Some were curious about the logistics of the feat, with a comment reading, “How did he even get up there without anyone noticing?” A few users were left wondering how railway staff allowed such behaviour. “Imagine the TTE walking in and seeing this. Even they’d be too stunned to speak,” someone wrote.

(Also read: ‘Drugged and robbed on train’: Railways respond to woman’s traumatic ordeal claim)

Another Redditor joked, “Bro upgraded himself to upper class, quite literally,” while yet another said, “Give this man a medal for commitment to comfort.”

Not everyone saw the funny side, though. One concerned user pointed out, “This might be funny online, but it’s unsafe and unfair to other passengers. That rack is not meant to bear a person’s weight.”