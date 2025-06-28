‘Drugged and robbed on train’: Railways respond to woman’s traumatic ordeal claim

YouTuber Kanika Devrani made a shocking claim about her recent train travel. She alleged that she and her co-passengers were drugged and robbed at New Jalpaiguri Junction Railway Station (NJP) in West Bengal while on board Brahmaputra Mail. Her video has sparked a heated discussion among social media users about train travel safety; a few also tagged IRCTC and West Bengal Police to report the alleged incident. A spokesperson of Northeast Frontier Railways, the zone under which NJP falls, told HT.com that an investigation is underway. YouTube Kanika Devrani claimed that the alleged thief entered a 2AC compartment of the train without any ticket. (Instagram/@kanika_devrani)

What did the YouTuber say?

“Travel safe,” Devrani wrote in an Instagram post along with a video. In a comment on her own post, she added, “I am safe guys and also I have tweeted regarding the same issue. Thank you for your concern.”

In the video, she claims that during her travel, a stranger boarded the 2AC compartment without a ticket and spoke to some of the passengers while crossing it. She alleges that she had a blackout for a period, and when she came to her senses, her iPhone, kept below her pillow, was missing. She said that her co-passenger, who also lost his mobile phone, had a similar experience.

Devran continues that someone claiming to be an RPF official later called her mother from her phone and asked for the password. The YouTube further alleges that the police refused to help her. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims.

What did railways say?

“The lady is presently in Guwahati. Railway Protection Force has registered her complaint, and help of the CEIR portal is being taken to trace her lost phone and nab the criminals. The entire matter is being investigated in detail and strong action will be taken to ensure recurrence of any such incident in the future,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, told HT.com.

How did social media react?

“Very sad to see this, and thank god you’re safe, Kanika. @irctc.official @railminindia Is it that easy for anyone to enter the 2S class without a ticket, even under the supervision of your employers? This is the safety you’re providing to your passengers, especially to females. You must look into this matter and take action as quickly as possible,” an individual questioned.

Another added, “You are safe, that's more than enough. But this is a video we have to share with people who are travelling alone also or who are travelling by train, keep travel safe and stay alert kyunki aisa har train me hota hai. Mereko toh neend hi nahi aati train me raat ko.”

A third posted, “Indian Railways must take strong action after such an incident.” A fourth wrote, “Areey didi khayaal rakho apna.”