Nest of England's rarest ant species stolen from UK nature reserve, police launch investigation

A nest belonging to England's rarest ant species has been stolen from a protected nature reserve in Devon, raising concerns among conservationists about the survival of an already threatened population.

Thieves stole a nest of England's rarest ants from a Devon reserve, raising concerns among conservationists. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a BBC report, Devon Wildlife Trust believes the nest of narrow-headed ants was illegally removed from Chudleigh Knighton Heath in south Devon, the species' last remaining stronghold in England.

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The disappearance was discovered in mid-October when researchers conducting routine inspections found a hollow where the nest had previously stood. Signs of digging with a spade suggested it had been deliberately removed.

The incident has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Why is the theft a major concern?

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{{^usCountry}} A single narrow-headed ant nest can contain between 1,000 and 5,000 ants, including one or more breeding queens capable of living for up to 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A single narrow-headed ant nest can contain between 1,000 and 5,000 ants, including one or more breeding queens capable of living for up to 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Julia Balfour, species recovery officer at Devon Wildlife Trust, described the incident as a "significant loss for this species" and said it was "every bit as serious as illegal raids on wild bird eggs".

She explained that narrow-headed ant colonies develop slowly, meaning the loss of an established nest could undo years of conservation work.

According to a statement issued by Devon Wildlife Trust on November 2, its latest survey recorded 142 active nests at the reserve.

The species, distinguished by its unusually narrow head, has declined considerably over the past century because of habitat loss caused by development and agricultural changes.

Conservationists warn of serious consequences

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Laura Krusin, conservation officer for Buglife's Moor Invertebrates Project, warned that removing nests could have a "catastrophic impact on the population".

She explained that the insects survive at only one known location in Devon and a handful of sites in Scotland.

Chudleigh Knighton Heath is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Narrow-headed ants are also classified as nationally rare and listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Police appeal for information

PC Lucy Wyatt, from Devon and Cornwall Police's rural affairs team, said damaging or disturbing legally protected sites could constitute a criminal offence.

Police have urged anyone with information about suspicious activity at the reserve to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 50260284768.

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Meanwhile, Devon Wildlife Trust said it was reviewing security arrangements and would continue monitoring the reserve to safeguard the remaining colonies.