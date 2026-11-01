British adventurer Karl Bushby set to reach home after 28 years of walking around the world

For nearly three decades, British adventurer Karl Bushby has been walking towards one destination, his mother's home in Hull, England. What began as an ambitious expedition in 1998 has turned into a 28-year journey spanning 31,000 miles across four continents, involving dangerous crossings, harsh terrain and unexpected obstacles. Karl Bushby approaches the final stretch of his 31,000-mile journey home. (Wikimedia Commons)

Now 57, Bushby is finally approaching the end of his extraordinary trek. But after spending most of his adult life on the road, returning home is bringing its own uncertainties, according to the Associated Press.

Karl Bushby's 28-year walk around the world Bushby was not yet 30 when he began his journey from the southern tip of South America on November 1, 1998. His original plan was to complete the expedition in 12 years. Instead, the journey, which he named the 'Goliath Expedition', has stretched across 28 years.

Over the course of the expedition, he has covered approximately 31,000 miles (50,000 km), travelling through four continents and 30 countries. His route has included some extraordinary challenges, from crossing frozen stretches of the Bering Strait to navigating the dangerous Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama.

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The former British paratrooper also spent 31 days crossing the Caspian Sea using a flotation vest and wetsuit. He described his unusual technique as 'floatimming', combining floating and swimming.

His journey has not been without danger. He has encountered a polar bear, faced an attack by a mob in Peru and narrowly escaped death after falling into freezing waters during the Bering Strait crossing.

Why did the journey take 28 years? Bushby's expedition was built around two strict rules. He could not use any form of transport to move forward, and he had to return home on foot.

However, navigating international borders proved almost as challenging as crossing natural obstacles. Visa restrictions, political tensions and changing regulations repeatedly disrupted his progress, as reported by the Associated Press.

He spent nearly a decade making his way through Russia because of visa difficulties and harsh weather conditions. In 2012, after being denied a Russian visa, he walked from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington DC to protest the decision.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused another prolonged interruption. Geopolitical tensions also forced him to change his route and undertake the challenging Caspian Sea crossing.

Returning home brings mixed emotions While the prospect of completing the journey is exciting, Bushby has admitted that he is uncertain about what comes next.

He has not seen his mother, Angela, in a decade and is anxious about adjusting to a life that has changed considerably since he left.

"My purpose and reason for living is about to end," he told the Associated Press, reflecting on the emotional challenge of returning to ordinary life.

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Yet, despite the hardships, Bushby says his journey has restored his faith in people. He recalled being welcomed into homes, receiving food and finding help from strangers across different countries.

"I've met 99.9999% of the very best of humanity," he said.

For someone who spent 28 years walking towards home, reaching the finish line may prove to be only the beginning of another unfamiliar journey.