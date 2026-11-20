Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 5.64%, while rival SK Hynix lost 6.68%. Among other major companies, battery maker LG Energy Solution slipped 0.66%, while Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Corp fell 2.99% and 2.30%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings dropped 1.93%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics declined 1.67%.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell 226.85 points, or 4.42%, to 4,911.04 on Friday morning, after dropping as much as 4.83% to its lowest intraday level since January 21, Reuters reported.

Broader market sentiment suggested that Anthropic's IPO debut had failed to revive investor confidence in the AI industry. This comes amid a series of concerns, including recent scandals, renewed opposition to data centres following the Democrats' sweep in the US midterm elections, mounting debt within the industry and warnings about the potential threat of AI to human existence.

South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in 10 months on Friday, tracking overnight losses in US technology stocks following the debut of artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO). The dollar, meanwhile, extended its rally amid safe-haven demand.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 396.7 billion won ($297.65 million). Meanwhile, the South Korean won was quoted at 1,336.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.14% from its previous close of 1,334.1.

In the bond market, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 points to 103.62. The yield on the most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond fell 2.3 basis points to 3.692%, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined 1 basis point to 3.920%.

Asian markets tumble The sell-off extended across Asian markets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares falling 2.5% and heading for its sixth consecutive session of losses. The index has declined 7% this week, putting it on track for its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei also fell 4.1% and was headed for a weekly decline of 6.8%.

The losses followed declines of more than 2% in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Thursday. Although Anthropic's shares surged more than 30%, the gains failed to lift broader technology stocks.

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Fears that investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks may be waning have grown after US stocks slumped on Thursday, with Anthropic's IPO failing to sustain its initial gains.

"Still, the losses in US chip stocks were driven by capital demand for Anthropic rather than an actual decrease in AI demand, suggesting it is unlikely the losses will continue to be a trend," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, told Reuters.

US stock futures also pointed to further losses, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq futures falling 0.7% during Asian trading on Friday.