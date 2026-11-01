Guatemalan chefs prepare nearly 2,000 kg salad with 52 ingredients, set Guinness World Record

A group of chefs in Guatemala has set a Guinness World Record after preparing a massive traditional salad weighing nearly 2,000 kg using 52 different ingredients. The record-breaking dish, known as fiambre, was prepared during a cultural celebration in Guatemala City ahead of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. A group of Guatemalan chefs made the world's largest fiambre salad, weighing nearly 2,000 kg. (guinnessworldrecords.com)

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According to a report by Guinness World Records, the event was organised by food company Toledo Alimentos on October 24, 2026, bringing together chefs and volunteers to prepare the largest fiambre salad ever recorded.

What went into the record-breaking salad? The enormous dish weighed 1,962.2 kg (4,325.9 lb) and contained 52 ingredients, including eggs, sausages, cold cuts, various meats, corn, peppers, lettuce and onions, along with a traditional dressing.

Fiambre is a chilled salad traditionally prepared in Guatemala around November 1 and 2. Families have passed down their own versions of the recipe for generations, often adding ingredients according to regional preferences.

The dish is also associated with a longstanding tradition in which families reportedly brought food to their ancestors' graves during the Day of the Dead. According to popular accounts, these different dishes were eventually combined, giving rise to fiambre.

Chefs prepare gigantic salad during cultural celebration The record attempt took place at Centro Comercial Cayalá, where chefs spent hours preparing the ingredients before combining them in an enormous serving area.

As the preparation neared completion, chefs used giant wooden paddles to mix the ingredients and carefully arranged the final toppings.

The event also featured traditional weaving demonstrations, music and cultural activities for visitors.

“For Toledo, fiambre is much more than a seasonal recipe: it is family, unity, and pride in what is ours,” said Juan José Gutierrez Herrarte, Commercial Director of Meat Solutions at Toledo Alimentos.

Guinness World Records confirms achievement Guinness World Records adjudicator Susana Reyes supervised the record attempt alongside measurement professionals.

The finished salad weighed 1,962.2 kg, comfortably exceeding the minimum requirement of 500 kg.

Reyes described the experience as “an unforgettable event”, praising the careful preparation and measurement of the ingredients.

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Following the official announcement, the gathered crowd celebrated the achievement and had the opportunity to taste the record-breaking dish.

According to Guatemalan media reports, proceeds from portions sold during the event were also intended to support culinary scholarships for young Guatemalans.