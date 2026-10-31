Nestlé CEO drinks 8 cups of coffee daily, including 5 before 10 am, says mornings are his most productive

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil has an unusual coffee routine. The executive says he drinks at least eight cups every day, with five of them consumed before 10 am.

Philipp Navratil on his love for coffee.

In an interview with Business Insider, Navratil spoke about his coffee habits, morning routine and how he manages to sleep despite his high caffeine intake. He said he prefers his coffee black, cold and without sugar, and has only recently started trying decaffeinated coffee.

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The executive, who took over as Nestlé's CEO in September 2025, said coffee is something he genuinely enjoys, rather than just a way to stay awake.

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Nestlé CEO's coffee routine starts with water

Navratil said he begins his day by drinking water after waking up, before switching to coffee. He looks forward to his first cup and considers the drink an important part of his morning routine.

"Before 10, I would have had five cups for sure," he told Business Insider, adding that he usually drinks at least eight cups throughout the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite his high coffee intake, Navratil said he sleeps well and tries to get eight hours of sleep every night, although he does not always manage to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his high coffee intake, Navratil said he sleeps well and tries to get eight hours of sleep every night, although he does not always manage to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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He usually wakes up around 6:30 am, as he feels he works best in the morning. The Nestlé chief said he tries to finish his most important tasks before lunch.

"I'm better in the morning," he said. Navratil joined Nestlé in 2001 and has held several roles across the company during his career. According to Nestlé's official profile, he became the company's CEO in September 2025.

Why Navratil drinks coffee even after dinner

His coffee routine does not end in the morning. Navratil said he usually has his final cup after dinner, often choosing an espresso. However, he sometimes opts for a decaffeinated version.

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For him, coffee is also about enjoying its taste. He described it as partly a "psychological thing" and said he simply likes the flavour.

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"I really enjoy coffee," he said. "I just like the flavor."

Navratil's routine stands out for the sheer number of cups he drinks, particularly before the workday gets underway. However, his comments reflect his personal habits and should not be taken as a recommendation for how much coffee others should consume.