Newlywed Jeet Adani shares first pics with 'Mrs Adani' Diva Shah: 'To infinity and beyond'

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah in a private wedding ceremony held in Ahmedabad. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends, following traditional Gujarati rituals. Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad. He later shared wedding photos on X.(X/@jeet_adani1)

First post after the wedding

On Saturday, Jeet Adani shared his first post after the wedding on X (formerly Twitter), posting a few pictures with his bride and captioning it: "Mr. and Mrs. Adani – To infinity and beyond!" The heartfelt message quickly garnered warm wishes from well-wishers and business leaders.

Check out the post here:

A simple yet elegant celebration

According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple yet elegant event, reflecting the family's values of humility and tradition. Only close relatives and friends were present, keeping the occasion personal and exclusive.

Many top personalities praised the way the Adani family conducted the private ceremony. Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, lauded the family’s grounded approach, stating, "Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values, and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living."

Goenka also shared a brief clip from the wedding, offering a rare glimpse into the ceremony’s special moments.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam Adani, is actively involved in the family business. He currently serves as Director of Adani Airports and has been part of the Adani Group since 2019. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet has been instrumental in the company’s expansion, particularly in the aviation sector.

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah?

Diva Jaimin Shah hails from Mumbai and is the daughter of renowned diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She pursued her higher education at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. While not much was known about her publicly before the wedding, she has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year.

Diva and Jeet got engaged in 2023, and in the months leading up to their wedding, the couple participated in several charity initiatives together, highlighting their shared commitment to philanthropy.