Nine-foot-long rat snake lunges at zookeeper holding it, tries to bite him. Watch hair-raising video

Zookeeper Jay Brewer, who runs the Reptile Zoo, is an avid Instagram user who always intrigues people by sharing videos that show his interactions with different reptiles. Just like his recent share that captures him holding a nine-foot-long rat snake. The hair-raising video also shows the snake trying to bite him.

“Never seen one of these and wow got way too close. One of the largest rat snakes in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear fanged. That means they need to chew on you to release their venom but the good news is, most rear fanged snakes have a mild venom. I thought I would pass on finding out, they are very fast on all surfaces even going through trees and water, one beautiful southeast Asian snake,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 8.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 40,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Had my anxiety through the roof while watching this. Glad you’re safe,” posted an Instagram user. “Is this one venomous?” asked another. To which, the zookeeper replied, “Yes, he is rear fanged venomous.” A third added, “Always Jay being awesome and making us worry about him so much at the same time. Haha, please, be careful.” A fourth wrote, “You are so brave, love from India.”