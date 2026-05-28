'No routine, no structure': Woman opens up about life after quitting corporate job

“Leaving a stable job sounds exciting… until you actually do it.” A LinkedIn post on quitting corporate life and what comes after is reflecting a larger conversation around burnout, work fatigue and the growing desire for freedom from structured jobs among professionals. While many dream of stepping away from the corporate routine, the reality often feels more complicated once the structure is gone. Professional shares experience after quitting stable job, (Representational Image)

From corporate comfort to uncertainty In her post, Hiya Dhariwal shared her experience of leaving a stable job and how the shift felt very different from what she had imagined. She wrote,

"For the longest time, I romanticised the idea of leaving corporate. No fixed schedules. No Monday anxiety. No waiting for weekends. Just freedom. But when I actually left, reality felt very different. Suddenly, there was no structure telling me what comes next. No familiar routine. No team calls. No log in tomorrow and continue. And honestly? That silence can feel uncomfortable."

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She further spoke about how the absence of routine brought moments of doubt. "A part of me kept questioning: Did I make the right decision? What if stability was something I underestimated?"

The reality behind “freedom” from corporate life The post highlights a growing sentiment among professionals who are rethinking long-term corporate careers. While quitting a stable job is often associated with independence and flexibility, many say the transition also comes with uncertainty, lack of structure and the challenge of rebuilding daily rhythm from scratch.

Hiya also reflected that every phase of work brings its own lessons, even if they are not immediately obvious. She wrote,

"Every phase of life gives you something. Corporate gave me discipline, professionalism, confidence and lessons I’ll carry forever. It introduced me to people who shaped the way I think and work today."