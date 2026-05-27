Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna enjoy river dip in Himachal, video wins internet

Celebrity videos usually go viral for airport sightings, fan chaos or high-drama moments. But this time, the internet seems to have slowed down for something far more calming. A video of Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna swimming in a natural river in Himachal Pradesh has caught attention for all the right reasons. Away from the usual spotlight, the two appear completely relaxed, spending unhurried time in the outdoors. The video quickly gained traction on social media. (X/@iNikhilsaini)

What really struck people online was how different the atmosphere felt. There were no tight security cordons, no curious onlookers, just two cricketers enjoying a quiet break in a remote setting, almost blending into the natural surroundings.

The clip shows them stepping into clear river water flowing through a rocky stretch in the hills and taking a relaxed dip. They appear to be unwinding and enjoying the natural setting, away from any rush or attention.

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