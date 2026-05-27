‘That is our mistake’: The Whole Truth CEO admits delay in changing ‘No added sugar’ label

The Whole Truth has agreed to change the “No added sugar” label on its products to “Sweetened with dates”. This change comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sent a show-cause notice to the clean-label brand, following a dispute initiated by rival chocolate brand Paul & Mike. Shashank Mehta, co-founder and CEO of The Whole Truth, clarifies on the 'No added sugar' label row.

According to an Economic Times report, Paul & Mike filed complaints before the FSSAI in 2024, arguing that The Whole Truth was using date powder to sweeten products while claiming that they had no added sugar.

The co-founder and CEO of The Whole Truth has now shared a clarification around its “no added sugar” chocolate labelling.

The Whole Truth CEO’s clarification In a LinkedIn video shared yesterday, Shashank Mehta claimed that the confusion arose because of the definition of ‘added sugar’. He said that the ingredients of the chocolate remain unchanged and it still contains 71% cocoa with 29% dates.

“Just two ingredients, declared in big, bold font right up front with their exact ingredient percentages, so that you know exactly what you're putting inside your body,” he said.

Mehta then explained that The Whole Truth chocolates are sweetened with dates. To sweeten the chocolates, the brand uses date powder rather than date syrup. This, according to Mehta, retains the fibrous benefits of eating whole dates, and has a lower glycemic index than sugar.

However, he admitted that there is “ambiguity” in whether date powder can be treated as sugar, which is why The Whole Truth had agreed to replace “No added sugar” with “Sweetened with dates” on its packaging.