Why Mohammed Siraj celebrated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket so fiercely: Wonderkid now new nightmare of elite bowlers

Mohammed Siraj’s roar after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Jaipur did not arrive in isolation. It came after the Gujarat Titans fast bowler had been taken on by the Rajasthan Royals opener, who struck him early, forced a tactical reset, and made the wicket feel larger than a routine powerplay breakthrough. Siraj’s reaction was loud, animated and loaded with release. Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj after taking the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryvanshi. (X images)

A few days earlier, Kyle Jamieson had produced a similarly sharp response after removing the same batter. Jamieson’s send-off drew official attention, with the Delhi Capitals pacer receiving a warning and one demerit point. Two senior international fast bowlers reacting that strongly to a 15-year-old batter has created one of the more revealing subplots of IPL 2026.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket has become a pressure-release moment The easy way to read the Mohammed Siraj and Jamieson reactions is to frame them around Vaibhav’s age. That reading misses the cricket. Bowlers are celebrating him with that intensity because he is already making them defend their plans, their economy rates and their authority inside the powerplay.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s season has moved beyond novelty. In the Rajasthan Royals’ campaign, he has scored 440 runs off 186 balls at a strike rate of 236.56. He has hit 38 fours and 40 sixes, which means 78 boundaries in 186 balls. His boundary frequency stands at one every 2.38 balls. For an opener, that changes the texture of an innings immediately.

The powerplay numbers explain the emotional temperature around his wicket. Of his 440 runs, 359 have come in the first six overs. He has faced 148 powerplay balls and scored at 242.57, with 65 boundaries in that phase alone. A bowler removing him is not merely taking out an inexperienced teenager. He is cutting off a batter who can distort a match before the field spreads.

That is what Siraj was responding to. Vaibhav’s 36 off 16 balls against Gujarat was short, but it was already damaging. He hit three fours and three sixes, scored at 225, and produced six boundaries in 16 balls. In the impact model used for this analysis, that innings still carried a match worth of ₹1.32 crore and a profit value of ₹1.24 crore despite lasting only 16 deliveries. The wicket had value because the innings was threatening to grow into another high-damage burst.