Ashish Nehra comes up with ‘masterstroke’, signals Mohammed Siraj to go for the kill; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi neutralised

The script was all too familiar. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had given yet another blazing start to the Rajasthan Royals. For a brief while, it seemed that the hosts would make a match out of it in the chase of 230 against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The young batter had announced himself on the biggest stage against the same opponent last year by smashing a 35-ball century. A year later, he once again began his innings in style, hitting Mohammed Siraj for a maximum off the first delivery he faced in the game against Shubman Gill's side in the IPL 2026 edition. Ashish Nehra came up with a masterstroke (PTI)

Sooryavanshi was going hell for leather and was batting on 36 off just 15 deliveries, and it was then that the Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra took matters into his own hands. The former Indian pacer made the decisive signal from the boundary ropes to send a clear message to Siraj.

To Siraj's credit, the Indian pacer executed the plan perfectly, and Sooryavanshi's knock came to an early end, and with that, Rajasthan's chances of winning the match went away in no time.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes ‘big wicket in IPL’ after Mohammed Siraj's 'animated' and passionate celebration The broadcast cameras captured the Gujarat head coach standing near the boundary ropes, making some signals. If one observes closely, one can see the former Indian pacer pointing his hand towards the head, telling Siraj to bowl a bouncer at Sooryavanshi.

Soon enough, Siraj executes the delivery, and Sooryavanshi was beaten by pace, only managing to sky the ball into the air, and Arshad Khan took a simple catch.