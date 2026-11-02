No shopkeeper, no CCTV: These shops in Nagaland run entirely on trust

Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism has highlighted the state’s ‘Honesty Shops’ that run without shopkeepers or any form of surveillance. Instead, these shops rely on the honesty of customers to pay the correct price for the products they pick up.

Self-payment shops in Nagaland rely on the honesty of customers to pay for what they pick. (X/@AlongImna)

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Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education of Nagaland, shared an X post this morning appreciating the shops that run on trust.

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Nagaland shops that have no shopkeepers

“No shopkeeper. No CCTV. Just trust. Would this work where you live?” Along asked in his post. He then elaborated further on the shops that highlight Nagaland’s spirit of honesty.

“A shop that runs without a shopkeeper. No one standing at the counter. No one watching over customers. Just a roadside stall where people can stop, pick what they need, and pay on their own,” read the text on an image posted by the Nagaland minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Such shops are found in several villages of Nagaland and in other parts of India’s Northeast region. These unattended roadside stalls operate on a simple principle: pick what you need, check the price displayed beside the item and leave the money in a designated cash box. Some shops even accept digital payments through UPI QR codes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such shops are found in several villages of Nagaland and in other parts of India’s Northeast region. These unattended roadside stalls operate on a simple principle: pick what you need, check the price displayed beside the item and leave the money in a designated cash box. Some shops even accept digital payments through UPI QR codes. {{/usCountry}}

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The system relies almost entirely on trust, with farmers leaving their produce unattended while they tend to their fields or attend to other responsibilities.

According to a 2025 report in India Today, women farmers manage around 20 such shops across Pfutsero in Nagaland. These shops stock seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as homemade pickles, jams and juices.

A testament to trust

Temjen Imna Along, a member of the BJP, said that these self-payment shops showcase the culture of trust in the state, with shopkeepers believing that their customers will pay honestly even when no one is watching them.

“Sometimes, trust is enough to keep businesses moving. Because a business is not always built on transactions alone. Sometimes, it also depends on the honesty people bring to the simplest everyday things,” he wrote.

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