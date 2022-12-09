Home / Trending / Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares cute pic with dog, asks this question

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares cute pic with dog, asks this question

Published on Dec 09, 2022

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share a picture with a cute dog.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared this image of him with a cute dog on Twitter.(Twitter/@AlongImna)
Ministers from across the country often take to Twitter to share different posts. From talking about their state to creating awareness to tweeting funny content, their posts are of different types. Among them is Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along whose posts never fail to create a buzz. Case in point, his recent share that may leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly.

The minister posted an image that shows him sitting on a couch while holding a very cute dog. What, however, has amused people is the question he asked while sharing the picture. In the caption he wrote, “Who is cuter?” Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received close to 11,000 likes. Additionally, it has also been retweeted more than 300 times. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. A few also answered the minister’s question.

“You look cute. Your dog may be cutee. But your heart is cutest with pure love. Thank you sir,” posted a Twitter user. “You,” expressed another. “Always the doggo. In any picture and with anyone,” commended a third. “Of course, YOU,” wrote a fourth

