Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along hits open gym, his video caption takes centre stage

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares various posts that keep his followers entertained. Some of his posts are like catalysts that ignite motivation within people and inspire them to take action towards their goals. He has now shared a video that will inspire you to hit the gym. The video shows the minister working out under the sky. He shared the video with a witty caption. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along (left) working out in an open gym. (X/@AlongImna)

“Dil to bachcha hai ji [The heart is still a child]!” reads the caption to the video shared on X by Temjen Imna Along.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show the minister working out on an air walker with another individual. As the video goes on, a man tells him about the distance to be kept between the hands while holding the rod of the walker. A few also record the moment on their smartphones.

Throughout the video, the song Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji from the 2010 film Ishqiya plays in the background.

Watch the video shared by Temjen Imna Along here:

The video was shared on March 14 on X. It has since collected over 30,400 views and over 3,200 likes. Many even retweeted the post and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Our OG happiness minister,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Nice, sir.”

Earlier, the minister shared a video of Indore’s dancing cop shaking a leg in Michael Jackson style as he manages the city’s traffic. He can be seen using hand gestures to direct people to drive in their designated lane and stopping vehicles to allow those on the other side of the road to move.

The minister also wrote a caption in Hindi that left people with thoughts. It reads, “Apne moves dikhane ke lie sahi platform ka intezaar mat karo, platform ko sahi khud bana lo [Don’t wait for the right platform to show off your moves; build the right platform yourself]!”