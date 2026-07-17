Delhi’s monsoon walks: Reroute and rejoice rains while indulging in jamun tasting, capturing Teej traditions, and more

Purple-stained tongues and a specially designed card game will come together to cherish jamun, a monsoon fave, in The Purple Tongue Chronicles, which aims to be a cultural experience centred entirely around this humble monsoon fruit.

Blending cultural traditions, heritage, mindful photography and speculative design with the familiar format of a guided trail, four different groups are turning heritage walks into a more immersive exercise. It's here that a seasonal fruit will become a gateway to oral history, historic water systems will reveal how Delhi once celebrated the rains, a festival will turn into a lesson in observation, and an everyday neighbourhood becomes a laboratory for imagining the future of urban infrastructure. So, lace up and bring along your curiosity with a little quirk!

This monsoon, forget walking past rain-washed monuments to stop by at a roadside tea stall to relish the hot cuppa wondering what more does this season offers. For monsoon walks this year are a lot hatke and provide you a chance to stain your tongues purple, trace the rains through medieval Mehrauli, focus your lenses on a royal procession, and question how the Capital’s infrastructure could evolve better over the next few decades.

“It is not a heritage walk in the conventional sense,” says Gunjan Joshi, a Delhi-based independent heritage professional and UNESCO ICH facilitator who has curated this walk under her Living Traditions Project. The experience looks at how a seasonal fruit can carry intangible cultural heritage (ICH) from childhood memories and oral history to traditional medicinal and ecological knowledge.

Explaining how the outdoor edition will begin with a brief walk around jamun trees before the participants settle down for a mini picnic, Joshi says, “The idea is to engage with the fruit through taste, stories and history. Jamun is also a marker of the monsoon, and there is an entire bundle of traditional knowledge attached to it. Participants will also get to play the only jamun card game you will ever see, which I’ve created especially for the sessions. And we will provide hand fans during this outdoor experience.”

And if you're thinking, what if the rain interrupts the outdoor plans or you don’t feel like facing humidity? In that case, opt for an indoor segment of this walk that offers a similarly tactile and sensory exploration, allowing people to experience the fruit with equal joy. “You are not simply leaving with a bag of jamuns. You leave with memories, cultural knowledge and a completely different way of looking at a fruit you may otherwise eat without thinking twice,” Joshi adds.

Catch It Live What: The Purple Tongue Chronicles

Where: NIV Art Centre, IGNOU Chowk (for indoor); Lodhi Garden (for outdoor)

When: July 18 and 25 (indoor); July 19 and 26 (outdoor)

Price: ₹900

Registration: WhatsApp 9810395464 or DM @thelivingtraditionsproject

FOCUS ON THE MONSOON In frame: Royal Teej procession Come monsoon and the Jaipur’s old city gets fills with elephants, performers, festive finery and thousands of spectators waiting for the royal Teej procession. This spectacle offers much more for Delhi Photography Club founder Virendra Shekhawat, as his club preps to organise its first Photobus Trip dedicated to the Royal Teej Festival.

“We will be taking a small group of photographers to the Pink City for a three-day immersive experience,” shares Shekhawat, adding, “The festival comes from the story of Shiva and Parvati, but in Rajasthan, Teej has become a celebration embraced by practically every household. The royal procession in Jaipur is an entirely different experience. The markets around Chhoti Chaupar and Badi Chaupar close, vehicles are not allowed, and the entire city seems to come out to see the procession.”

Instead of sending participants directly into the bustle with their cameras, the first day will be spent understanding the festival, exploring the city and conducting a recce of the procession route. The following day will centre on documenting it, while the itinerary will also include Jaipur’s local markets, heritage architecture and night photography.