Temjen Imna Along travels from Dimapur to Delhi, shares sweet note received from IndiGo crew

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, was travelling from Dimapur to Delhi aboard an IndiGo flight when he received a note from the cabin crew. The minister took to X to share a picture of the note he received with a hilarious caption. He also posed for a picture with a cabin crew member. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posing for the camera with an IndiGo cabin crew member. (X/@AlongImna)

Temjen Imna Along shared pictures on X with the caption, “Man me laddu phoota? Mere bhi. Is baar 400 paar [Did laddu burst in your mind? Mine too. This time, over 400 seats].”

One of the pictures shows him posing for the camera with an IndiGo cabin crew in front of the exit gate of the aircraft, while the other one is a note given to the minister along with an immunity drink and chocolate.

The note, penned by the crew, read: “Dear Along. Thank you for choosing IndiGo as your travel partner. Pleasure to serve you today. Thanks. Team 6E 2801 (DMU-DEL).”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Temjen Imna Along below:

The pictures were shared a few hours ago on X. They have since accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received thousands of likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to the tweet shared by the minister:

“Would be an amazing bookmark,” posted an individual.

Another added, “It will be!” referring to the BJP’s election slogan ‘Abki baar, 400 paar [This time, over 400 seats]’.

“Benefit of being handsome is getting a chance to click photos with beautiful fans,” expressed a third.

However, this is not the first time that the minister has received a note from cabin crew aboard a flight. In November 2023, he received a note from a cabin crew member while travelling from Delhi to Kolkata. It read, “Dear sir. It was nice having you on flight 6E (513) DEL-CCU. You were looking so cute as you always do. I should have given you my phone number but we have the same ‘surname,’ so we are basically ‘brothers and sisters’. Thank you for flying with IndiGo.”