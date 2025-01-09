Noida founder shames intern for rejecting job offer, he hits back with ‘professional and poised’ email

A Reddit post accusing a Noida founder of shaming an intern allegedly for rejecting a full-time job offer with the company has gone viral. What captured people’s attention was the intern’s “professional and poised” reply to an email issued by the founder. The email that allegedly a Noida founder sent to an intern. (Reddit/sanyamsesamjho, Unsplash/anniespratt)

“The founder of a startup in Noida valued at 40mn called a guy in his cabin and said ‘I will be surprised if you will be successful in your life in the next 3 years’ just because he rejected a full time opportunity with them of which he never gave confirmation. Fun fact: senior managers told him that a couple of senior folks are also leaving very soon and HR is also looking for the transition. I was filled with rage because I know about the professionalism and work ethics of this guy and he made the XLPA offered by them in 3-4 months but then I laughed and enjoyed the whole story,” a Reddit user wrote.

He also posted screenshots of two emails. The first email was from the founder, who accused the intern of “unprofessionalism” and cited it as the reason for ending his internship. The founder further mentioned the full-time job offer, adding that the intern had refused to accept the position.

The second email is from the intern, who replied to the founder's acquisitions against him. He also added about learning from his colleagues and thanked them.

Take a look at the entire post here:

How did social media react?

“This is why startups or even big corps nowadays can't be trusted with anything that's between the employer and the employee and involves legal paperwork, always sliding s**t under the door. You'd be better off using Internlink to find suitable companies,” suggested a Reddit user. Another urged, “Name and shame my guy, these corporates don't care a bit about people.” The OP posted, “I wanted to do so, but my friend wants this to let go as the founder threatened him to write to his university.”

A third posted, “My personal experience with one of the start-ups in Noida. The owner said to a prospective client that labour in Noida is cheaper than all of Delhi NCR and the client should recruit people for pennies from Noida rather than spending 50k per person per month for the same duties from other parts of NCR. The client was Gurgaon-based.” A fourth wrote, “While founders behaving this way in India is not new, I must say for a very young intern, the reply in the second page is extremely professional and poised. They might have used AI or not, but I'm sure the person will find success for sure.”