'Have dal chawal, live at home': Co-founder's blunt advice for ‘broke, lonely’ people in 20s

Addressing young adults who are chasing "independence" after they start working, Aryan Kochhar, the co-founder of a financial advice platform, FinnFlow, told them to pick their struggles wisely. "Living with parents in your mid 20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely," he wrote.

Advise criticised by social media

The advice was met with criticism by many as one user said she completely disagreed with his stance. "Totally disagree. You don’t grow out of the environment you were first molded in. Being broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner will help ignite the fire you need and the days you see to be self-made. If you live with your parents in your mid 20s, you are by default a carbon copy of the things you like and don’t like about them," she wrote.

‘Have dal chawal’

Responding to her opinion, the co-founder added that in his experience most successful people in their 20s still lived at home. "Most founder friends I have live at home, have dal chawal, have more net worth than most people in 20s, chill build and live freely. No generational wealth btw. It’s a simple mindset shift, doesn’t need environment shift," he added.

Many others agreed that while living at home has its perks, moving out and living independently helps create a sense of self. "I get it—living with your parents has its perks, especially financially. But here’s the thing: stepping out, living alone—it changes you. I’ve lived alone for 3 years. It humbled me, taught me things no book or advice ever could," said one user.

