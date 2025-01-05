Indian-origin founder clueless after selling $975 million firm: ‘No idea what to do’

A startup founder shared his feelings of cluelessness after he made millions from selling his successful startup. Vinay Hiremath, the co-founder of Loom, wrote a long blog detailing his insecurities after suddenly getting rich. The Indian-origin entrepreneur sold his startup Loom to Atlassian for $975 million in 2023. Indian-origin entrepreneur Vinay Hiremath sold his startup Loom to Atlassian for $975 million in 2023.(Instagram/vhmth)

In a blog post titled "I am rich and I have no idea what to do with my life," he detailed everything he attempted to do in his life after learning that he never has to work for money again.

"After selling my company, I find myself in the totally un-relatable position of never having to work again. Everything feels like a side quest, but not in an inspiring way. I have infinite freedom, yet I don’t know what to do with it. The point of this post isn’t to brag or gain sympathy," he wrote.

Apology to ex girlfriend

Hiremath revealed that in the pursuit of something new to do, he travelled and was accompanied by his girlfriend, However, it did not last long as they broke up after "two years of unconditional love" because of his insecurities. He blamed himself for the relationship's end and apologised to his ex. “If my ex is reading this. Thank you for everything. I am sorry I couldn’t be what you needed me to be,” he wrote.

The co-founder of Loom shared how, despite being offered a lucrative $60 million pay package as the CTO at the company that acquired Loom, he struggled with the decision.

Trying to become Elon Musk

In the next two weeks, he met with dozens of investors and robotics experts, because he wanted to start a robotics company but it left him uninspired. “It started to dawn on me that what I actually wanted was to look like Elon, and that is incredibly cringe. It hurts to even type this out," he said.

He even tried working for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in DOGE for four weeks. He described the experience as collaborating with and recruiting the smartest people he's ever talked to. "It was a blast," he said.

Himalayas and Hawaii

The 33-year-old then turned to climb the Himalayas without any experience, fell ill and had to be rescued. "So now I’m in Hawaii. I’m learning physics. Why? The reason I tell myself is to build up my first principles foundation so I can start a company that manufactures real world things," he concluded the post.

