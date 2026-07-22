CWG 2026: Meet India's 125 athletes chasing Commonwealth glory in Glasgow

India will be represented by 125 athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning July 23. Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete in the CWG 2026 (PTI)

The squad includes 77 male and 48 female athletes across 13 sports disciplines, including para-sports. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively. Athletics has the highest number of participating athletes with 32 names (10 women and 22 men), followed by boxing (14), judo (14) and weightlifting (12).

The 125-strong contingent at the 2026 Games is significantly smaller than the 210 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham — due to financial constraints, the Glasgow Games are being spread across four existing venues instead of a new CWG village. Sports like cricket, badminton, hockey, squash, table tennis and wrestling, included in 2022, have been cut from the roster this time around.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026 full schedule: Complete Glasgow events list, sports, venues and start times in IST

Here is the Indian contingent: 3x3 BASKETBALL (Women’s Wheelchair) Reena Rameshchandra Gupta

Irengbam Ritu Chanu

Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra

Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Men’s Team All-round:

Tapan Mohanty

Tapeshwarnath Das

Swatish KP

Satyajit Mondal

Women’s Team All-round:

Pranati Nayak

Nishka Agarwal

Eshita Rewale

Protistha Samanta

MUST READ: No badminton, no wrestling, no hockey: Why India’s top Commonwealth medal sports won’t feature at CWG 2026

ATHLETICS Track Gurindervir Singh - Men's 100 metres

Animesh Kujur - Men's 200 metres

Vishal TK - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres

Tejas Shirse - Men's 110 metres hurdles

Yashas Palaksha - Men's 400 metres hurdles

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - Men's 400 metres hurdles

Rashdeep Kaur - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

Neeru Pathak - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

Ansa Babu - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10,000 metres walk

Ravina Gaikwad - Women's 10,000 metres walk

Field Dev Meena - Men's pole vault

Kuldeep Kumar - Men's pole vault

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Men's high jump

Aadarsh Ram J - Men's high jump

Tejaswin Shankar - Men's high jump, Men's decathlon

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump

Lokesh Sathyanathan - Men's long jump

Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump

Selva Prabhu - Men's triple jump

Samardeep Singh Gill - Men's shot put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put

Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw

Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw

Yash Vir Singh - Men's javelin throw

Pooja Singh - Women's high jump

Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put

Seema Kaliramna - Women's discus throw

Nidhi Rani - Women's discus throw

PARA ATHLETICS Track Rakeshbhai Bhatt - Men's 100 metres (T38)

Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100 metres (T38)

Mohammed Basil M - Men's 100 metres (T47)

Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 100 metres (T47)

Ramesh Shanmugam - Men's 1500 metres (T54)

Field Devender Kumar - Men's discus throw (F44)

Sagar Thayat - Men's discus throw (F44)

Shubham Juyal - Men's shot put (F57)

Soman Rana - Men's shot put (F57)

Sharmila Dhankar - Women's shot put (F57)

Shilpa K Shyla - Women's shot put (F57)

LAWN BOWLS Putul Sonowal - Men's singles

Nayanmoni Saikia - Women's singles

Navneet Singh - Men's pairs

Dinesh Kumar - Men's pairs

Rupa Rani Tirkey - Women's pairs

Pinki Singh - Women's pairs

BOXING Jadumani Singh - Men's 55 kg

Sachin Siwach - Men's 60 kg

Aditya Pratap Singh - Men's 65 kg

Sumit Kundu - Men's 70 kg

Ankush Ankush - Men's 80 kg

Kapil Pokhariya - Men's 90 kg

Narender Berwal - Men's 90+ kg y

Sakshi Choudhary - Women's 51 kg

Preeti Pawar - Women's 54 kg

Jasmine Lamboria - Women's 57 kg

Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60 kg

Parveen Hooda - Women's 65 kg

Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70 kg

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75 kg

JUDO Harsh Singh - Men's 60 kg

Rohit Basir Majgul - Men's 66 kg

Arun Kumar - Men's 73 kg

Harsh Tokas - Men's 81 kg

Karanjit Singh Maan - Men's 90 kg

Avtar Singh - Men's 100 kg

Yash Ghanghas - Men's 100+ kg

Asmita Dey - Women's 48 kg

Shraddha Kadabul Chopade - Women's 52 kg

Yamini Mourya - Women's 57 kg

Unnati Sharma - Women's 63 kg

Inunganbi Takhellambam - Women's 70 kg

Ishroop Narang - Women's 78 kg

Tulika Maan - Women's 78+ kg

PARA POWERLIFTING Ashok Kumar Malik - Men's lightweight

Parmjeet Kumar - Men's lightweight

Sudhir Sudhir - Men's heavyweight

Jhandu Kumar - Men's heavyweight

Suman Devi - Women's lightweight

Jaspreet Kaur - Women's lightweight

Kasthuri Rajamani - Women's heavyweight

SWIMMING Srihari Nataraj - Men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Aryan Nehra - Men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle

Aneesh S Gowda - Men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Dhakshan Shashikumar - Men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

PARA SWIMMING Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina - Freestyle 50m S7

Ali Imam - Freestyle 100m S13

Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle 50m S7

Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni - Freestyle 200m S14

Swatik Patil - Freestyle 50m S7

* Tejas Nandakumar (Freestyle 200 m S14) was included in the squad, but was ruled out due to a classification eligibility issue.

TRACK CYCLING Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam - 1000m time trial

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo - Men's Elite Keirin

Jemsh Singh Keithellakram - Men's Elite Keirin

Dinesh Kumar - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats

Rojit Singh Yanglem - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats

Sekhon Harshveer Singh - Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit

PARA TRACK CYCLING Lisha Das - Women's Track Cycling (Para)

WEIGHTLIFTING Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60 kg

M Raja - Men's 65 kg

Ajaya Babu - Men's 79 kg

Dilbag Singh - Men's 94 kg

Lovepreet Singh - Men's 110+ kg

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48 kg

Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53 kg

Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58 kg

Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69 kg

Sanjana - Women's 77 kg

Seram Nirupama Devi - Women's 86 kg

Martina Devi - Women's 86+ kg