CWG 2026: Meet India's 125 athletes chasing Commonwealth glory in Glasgow
The Indian contingent at the CWG 2026 includes 77 male and 48 female athletes across 13 sports disciplines, including para-sports.
India will be represented by 125 athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning July 23.
The squad includes 77 male and 48 female athletes across 13 sports disciplines, including para-sports. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively. Athletics has the highest number of participating athletes with 32 names (10 women and 22 men), followed by boxing (14), judo (14) and weightlifting (12).
The 125-strong contingent at the 2026 Games is significantly smaller than the 210 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham — due to financial constraints, the Glasgow Games are being spread across four existing venues instead of a new CWG village. Sports like cricket, badminton, hockey, squash, table tennis and wrestling, included in 2022, have been cut from the roster this time around.
ALSO READ: CWG 2026 full schedule: Complete Glasgow events list, sports, venues and start times in IST
Here is the Indian contingent:
3x3 BASKETBALL (Women’s Wheelchair)
Reena Rameshchandra Gupta
Irengbam Ritu Chanu
Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra
Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Men’s Team All-round:
Tapan Mohanty
Tapeshwarnath Das
Swatish KP
Satyajit Mondal
Women’s Team All-round:
Pranati Nayak
Nishka Agarwal
Eshita Rewale
Protistha Samanta
MUST READ: No badminton, no wrestling, no hockey: Why India’s top Commonwealth medal sports won’t feature at CWG 2026
ATHLETICS
Track
Gurindervir Singh - Men's 100 metres
Animesh Kujur - Men's 200 metres
Vishal TK - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres
Tejas Shirse - Men's 110 metres hurdles
Yashas Palaksha - Men's 400 metres hurdles
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - Men's 400 metres hurdles
Rashdeep Kaur - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
Neeru Pathak - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
Ansa Babu - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay
Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10,000 metres walk
Ravina Gaikwad - Women's 10,000 metres walk
Field
Dev Meena - Men's pole vault
Kuldeep Kumar - Men's pole vault
Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Men's high jump
Aadarsh Ram J - Men's high jump
Tejaswin Shankar - Men's high jump, Men's decathlon
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump
Lokesh Sathyanathan - Men's long jump
Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump
Selva Prabhu - Men's triple jump
Samardeep Singh Gill - Men's shot put
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put
Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw
Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw
Yash Vir Singh - Men's javelin throw
Pooja Singh - Women's high jump
Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put
Seema Kaliramna - Women's discus throw
Nidhi Rani - Women's discus throw
PARA ATHLETICS
Track
Rakeshbhai Bhatt - Men's 100 metres (T38)
Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100 metres (T38)
Mohammed Basil M - Men's 100 metres (T47)
Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 100 metres (T47)
Ramesh Shanmugam - Men's 1500 metres (T54)
Field
Devender Kumar - Men's discus throw (F44)
Sagar Thayat - Men's discus throw (F44)
Shubham Juyal - Men's shot put (F57)
Soman Rana - Men's shot put (F57)
Sharmila Dhankar - Women's shot put (F57)
Shilpa K Shyla - Women's shot put (F57)
LAWN BOWLS
Putul Sonowal - Men's singles
Nayanmoni Saikia - Women's singles
Navneet Singh - Men's pairs
Dinesh Kumar - Men's pairs
Rupa Rani Tirkey - Women's pairs
Pinki Singh - Women's pairs
BOXING
Jadumani Singh - Men's 55 kg
Sachin Siwach - Men's 60 kg
Aditya Pratap Singh - Men's 65 kg
Sumit Kundu - Men's 70 kg
Ankush Ankush - Men's 80 kg
Kapil Pokhariya - Men's 90 kg
Narender Berwal - Men's 90+ kg y
Sakshi Choudhary - Women's 51 kg
Preeti Pawar - Women's 54 kg
Jasmine Lamboria - Women's 57 kg
Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60 kg
Parveen Hooda - Women's 65 kg
Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70 kg
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75 kg
JUDO
Harsh Singh - Men's 60 kg
Rohit Basir Majgul - Men's 66 kg
Arun Kumar - Men's 73 kg
Harsh Tokas - Men's 81 kg
Karanjit Singh Maan - Men's 90 kg
Avtar Singh - Men's 100 kg
Yash Ghanghas - Men's 100+ kg
Asmita Dey - Women's 48 kg
Shraddha Kadabul Chopade - Women's 52 kg
Yamini Mourya - Women's 57 kg
Unnati Sharma - Women's 63 kg
Inunganbi Takhellambam - Women's 70 kg
Ishroop Narang - Women's 78 kg
Tulika Maan - Women's 78+ kg
PARA POWERLIFTING
Ashok Kumar Malik - Men's lightweight
Parmjeet Kumar - Men's lightweight
Sudhir Sudhir - Men's heavyweight
Jhandu Kumar - Men's heavyweight
Suman Devi - Women's lightweight
Jaspreet Kaur - Women's lightweight
Kasthuri Rajamani - Women's heavyweight
SWIMMING
Srihari Nataraj - Men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Aryan Nehra - Men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
Aneesh S Gowda - Men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Dhakshan Shashikumar - Men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
PARA SWIMMING
Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina - Freestyle 50m S7
Ali Imam - Freestyle 100m S13
Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle 50m S7
Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni - Freestyle 200m S14
Swatik Patil - Freestyle 50m S7
* Tejas Nandakumar (Freestyle 200 m S14) was included in the squad, but was ruled out due to a classification eligibility issue.
TRACK CYCLING
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam - 1000m time trial
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo - Men's Elite Keirin
Jemsh Singh Keithellakram - Men's Elite Keirin
Dinesh Kumar - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats
Rojit Singh Yanglem - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats
Sekhon Harshveer Singh - Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit
PARA TRACK CYCLING
Lisha Das - Women's Track Cycling (Para)
WEIGHTLIFTING
Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60 kg
M Raja - Men's 65 kg
Ajaya Babu - Men's 79 kg
Dilbag Singh - Men's 94 kg
Lovepreet Singh - Men's 110+ kg
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48 kg
Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53 kg
Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58 kg
Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69 kg
Sanjana - Women's 77 kg
Seram Nirupama Devi - Women's 86 kg
Martina Devi - Women's 86+ kg