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    CWG 2026: Meet India's 125 athletes chasing Commonwealth glory in Glasgow

    The Indian contingent at the CWG 2026 includes 77 male and 48 female athletes across 13 sports disciplines, including para-sports.

    Updated on: Jul 22, 2026, 12:17:05 IST
    Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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    India will be represented by 125 athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning July 23.

    Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete in the CWG 2026 (PTI)
    Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will compete in the CWG 2026 (PTI)

    The squad includes 77 male and 48 female athletes across 13 sports disciplines, including para-sports. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively. Athletics has the highest number of participating athletes with 32 names (10 women and 22 men), followed by boxing (14), judo (14) and weightlifting (12).

    The 125-strong contingent at the 2026 Games is significantly smaller than the 210 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham — due to financial constraints, the Glasgow Games are being spread across four existing venues instead of a new CWG village. Sports like cricket, badminton, hockey, squash, table tennis and wrestling, included in 2022, have been cut from the roster this time around.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2026 full schedule: Complete Glasgow events list, sports, venues and start times in IST

    Here is the Indian contingent:

    3x3 BASKETBALL (Women’s Wheelchair)

    Reena Rameshchandra Gupta

    Irengbam Ritu Chanu

    Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra

    Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

    Men’s Team All-round:

    Tapan Mohanty

    Tapeshwarnath Das

    Swatish KP

    Satyajit Mondal

    Women’s Team All-round:

    Pranati Nayak

    Nishka Agarwal

    Eshita Rewale

    Protistha Samanta

    MUST READ: No badminton, no wrestling, no hockey: Why India’s top Commonwealth medal sports won’t feature at CWG 2026

    ATHLETICS

    Track

    Gurindervir Singh - Men's 100 metres

    Animesh Kujur - Men's 200 metres

    Vishal TK - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

    Rajesh Ramesh - Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

    Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres

    Tejas Shirse - Men's 110 metres hurdles

    Yashas Palaksha - Men's 400 metres hurdles

    Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - Men's 400 metres hurdles

    Rashdeep Kaur - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

    Neeru Pathak - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

    Ansa Babu - Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay

    Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres

    Priyanka Goswami - Women's 10,000 metres walk

    Ravina Gaikwad - Women's 10,000 metres walk

    Field

    Dev Meena - Men's pole vault

    Kuldeep Kumar - Men's pole vault

    Sarvesh Anil Kushare - Men's high jump

    Aadarsh Ram J - Men's high jump

    Tejaswin Shankar - Men's high jump, Men's decathlon

    Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump

    Lokesh Sathyanathan - Men's long jump

    Praveen Chithravel - Men's triple jump

    Selva Prabhu - Men's triple jump

    Samardeep Singh Gill - Men's shot put

    Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's shot put

    Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw

    Rohit Yadav - Men's javelin throw

    Yash Vir Singh - Men's javelin throw

    Pooja Singh - Women's high jump

    Manpreet Kaur - Women's shot put

    Seema Kaliramna - Women's discus throw

    Nidhi Rani - Women's discus throw

    PARA ATHLETICS

    Track

    Rakeshbhai Bhatt - Men's 100 metres (T38)

    Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100 metres (T38)

    Mohammed Basil M - Men's 100 metres (T47)

    Dilip Mahadu Gavit - Men's 100 metres (T47)

    Ramesh Shanmugam - Men's 1500 metres (T54)

    Field

    Devender Kumar - Men's discus throw (F44)

    Sagar Thayat - Men's discus throw (F44)

    Shubham Juyal - Men's shot put (F57)

    Soman Rana - Men's shot put (F57)

    Sharmila Dhankar - Women's shot put (F57)

    Shilpa K Shyla - Women's shot put (F57)

    LAWN BOWLS

    Putul Sonowal - Men's singles

    Nayanmoni Saikia - Women's singles

    Navneet Singh - Men's pairs

    Dinesh Kumar - Men's pairs

    Rupa Rani Tirkey - Women's pairs

    Pinki Singh - Women's pairs

    BOXING

    Jadumani Singh - Men's 55 kg

    Sachin Siwach - Men's 60 kg

    Aditya Pratap Singh - Men's 65 kg

    Sumit Kundu - Men's 70 kg

    Ankush Ankush - Men's 80 kg

    Kapil Pokhariya - Men's 90 kg

    Narender Berwal - Men's 90+ kg y

    Sakshi Choudhary - Women's 51 kg

    Preeti Pawar - Women's 54 kg

    Jasmine Lamboria - Women's 57 kg

    Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60 kg

    Parveen Hooda - Women's 65 kg

    Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70 kg

    Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75 kg

    JUDO

    Harsh Singh - Men's 60 kg

    Rohit Basir Majgul - Men's 66 kg

    Arun Kumar - Men's 73 kg

    Harsh Tokas - Men's 81 kg

    Karanjit Singh Maan - Men's 90 kg

    Avtar Singh - Men's 100 kg

    Yash Ghanghas - Men's 100+ kg

    Asmita Dey - Women's 48 kg

    Shraddha Kadabul Chopade - Women's 52 kg

    Yamini Mourya - Women's 57 kg

    Unnati Sharma - Women's 63 kg

    Inunganbi Takhellambam - Women's 70 kg

    Ishroop Narang - Women's 78 kg

    Tulika Maan - Women's 78+ kg

    PARA POWERLIFTING

    Ashok Kumar Malik - Men's lightweight

    Parmjeet Kumar - Men's lightweight

    Sudhir Sudhir - Men's heavyweight

    Jhandu Kumar - Men's heavyweight

    Suman Devi - Women's lightweight

    Jaspreet Kaur - Women's lightweight

    Kasthuri Rajamani - Women's heavyweight

    SWIMMING

    Srihari Nataraj - Men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

    Aryan Nehra - Men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

    Sajan Prakash - Men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle

    Aneesh S Gowda - Men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

    Dhakshan Shashikumar - Men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

    PARA SWIMMING

    Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina - Freestyle 50m S7

    Ali Imam - Freestyle 100m S13

    Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle 50m S7

    Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni - Freestyle 200m S14

    Swatik Patil - Freestyle 50m S7

    * Tejas Nandakumar (Freestyle 200 m S14) was included in the squad, but was ruled out due to a classification eligibility issue.

    TRACK CYCLING

    Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam - 1000m time trial

    David Beckham Elkatohchoongo - Men's Elite Keirin

    Jemsh Singh Keithellakram - Men's Elite Keirin

    Dinesh Kumar - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats

    Rojit Singh Yanglem - Men's Endurance/ Pursuit formats

    Sekhon Harshveer Singh - Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit

    PARA TRACK CYCLING

    Lisha Das - Women's Track Cycling (Para)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60 kg

    M Raja - Men's 65 kg

    Ajaya Babu - Men's 79 kg

    Dilbag Singh - Men's 94 kg

    Lovepreet Singh - Men's 110+ kg

    Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48 kg

    Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53 kg

    Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58 kg

    Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69 kg

    Sanjana - Women's 77 kg

    Seram Nirupama Devi - Women's 86 kg

    Martina Devi - Women's 86+ kg

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    Home/Sports/Others/CWG 2026: Meet India's 125 Athletes Chasing Commonwealth Glory In Glasgow
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