Oddly satisfying video of 10,200 books being toppled like dominos wows people

In today’s edition of oddly satisfying videos that you may end up watching more than once, here is a clip that showcases books being toppled in a domino fashion. There is a chance that the video will also leave you absolutely amused.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Facebook to share the video. “Most Books Toppled In A Domino Fashion - Guinness World Records. 10,200 books toppled like dominos...so satisfying,” they wrote.

The record was achieved by Sinners Domino Entertainment (Germany) during the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2015, reports a blog by GWR.

Take a look at the amazing video:

GWR posted the clip a day ago. The video, till now, has accumulated more than 147 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“One word –AWESOME. So much satisfying,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow. That’s cool,” posted another. “That looks so fun,” commented a third. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?