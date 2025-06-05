Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden bird in this image that looks like a sea of stones?

Brain teasers have long been a source of entertainment and mental exercise for people of all ages. These puzzles come in various forms—from age-related riddles to challenging mathematical problems and lateral thinking tests. But perhaps the most visually captivating of them all are optical illusions. These unique puzzles trick the brain by playing with shapes, colours, and patterns, often revealing far more than what meets the eye. A mind-bending pebble illusion shared by Reddit user challenged viewers to find a well-camouflaged bird.(Reddit/hypersmashh)

The challenge

If you’re a fan of mind-bending optical illusions, we’ve got a fascinating challenge for you. Shared by Reddit user hypersmashh, this latest illusion has left many users scratching their heads in confusion. At first glance, the image appears to be nothing more than a dense, seemingly endless layer of pebbles—smooth, rounded stones in varying shades of grey, brown, beige, and black.

But this is no ordinary picture. Hidden somewhere among the natural clutter of stones is a bird, perfectly camouflaged against the textured background. The challenge? To find the bird hidden in plain sight.

Check out the post here:

A test of observation, not just vision

This optical illusion is not only a test of your eyesight but also of your attention to detail. The bird, likely adapted in colour to blend seamlessly with the surroundings, is a master of disguise in this sea of pebbles. What makes the challenge particularly tricky is the lack of clear outlines or contrast—your brain must process patterns and disruptions in texture rather than sharp visual clues.

The internet responds

Since it was posted, the puzzle has garnered numerous comments on Reddit. Many users admitted they couldn’t spot the bird on their first, second—or even third—attempt. One user remarked, “I thought it was a prank at first,” while another shared, “My eyes are sore now, but I finally see it.” A few others light-heartedly joked about giving up entirely and resorting to asking for hints.

Have you found it yet?

If you’ve got a sharp eye and a few moments to spare, take a shot at this deceptively simple illusion. But be warned—it’s far more challenging than it appears. Whether you manage to spot the bird or not, one thing is certain: this illusion brilliantly showcases the fascinating ways in which our brain interprets what we see.