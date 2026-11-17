More than 15,000 dancers came together in Assam's Karbi Anglong district to perform the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest folk dance performance. The event took place at KASA Stadium in Diphu on Monday, November 16, as part of celebrations marking the district's 75th anniversary.

More than 15,000 performers came together in Assam's Diphu for a record-breaking traditional Karbi folk dance performance. (X/@TuliramRonghang)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Guinness World Records checks evidence, measurements and official guidelines before certifying a record)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The performance brought together participants from different tribes and communities, who danced in synchronisation to celebrate the region's cultural heritage.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the achievement was officially announced by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Video shows thousands performing together

A video shared by ANI captured the massive gathering of dancers performing the traditional folk dance in unison.

The news agency shared the clip with the caption: "Diphu, Assam: Karbi Anglong has created history as the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung sets a Guinness World Record. More than 15,000 dancers performed together."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The performers wore traditional attire and danced to the rhythms of Karbi musical instruments, creating a colourful spectacle at the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performers wore traditional attire and danced to the rhythms of Karbi musical instruments, creating a colourful spectacle at the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Take a look here at the post:

Guinness World Records official reacts

Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records, praised the enthusiasm of the participants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"See the energy of the crowd here. I literally had goosebumps when I was watching them dance and celebrate. So I think I'd like to come back here again and see more of this," he told ANI.

He also praised the participation of people from different communities, describing the performance as a remarkable display of unity and cultural traditions.

Meanwhile, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), celebrated the achievement on social media.

"This is not just a world record. It is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and the collective strength of our people," Ronghang wrote.

Celebrations mark 75 years of Karbi Anglong

The record-breaking performance was organised as part of the three-day Karbi Anglong Day celebrations, held from November 15 to 17.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Chinese entrepreneur rides motorcycle across water for 40.74 km, sets Guinness World Record)

According to ANI, more than 17 communities participated in the record attempt.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the participants and expressed his enthusiasm for the celebrations.

Check out his post here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karbi Anglong Day is observed annually on November 17 to commemorate the district's formation in 1951. The record has brought fresh attention to the traditional dance and cultural diversity of the region.